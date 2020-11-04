 Skip to main content
Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education receives two new members
Newcomers Beth Merrigan and Scott Reisig, along with incumbent Paul Snyder, were elected to Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education, according to the unofficial election results on Wednesday morning.

School board president Robert Kinsey lost his reelection bid, ending a 16-year run on the school board that includes a brief hiatus from 2014 to 2016. Challengers Chico De Los Santos and Todd Lewis also lost the election.

In all, over 3,400 votes were cast in the election for the school board. For context, that’s about as many students as Scottsbluff Public Schools serves this academic year. Merrigan took the most votes with 3,429. Reisig came in second at 3,346 and Snyder pulled in 3,150.

No other candidate topped the 3,000-vote mark. De Los Santos picked up 2,791 votes, Kinsey received 2,442 votes and Lewis brought in 2,184.

Merrigan said the results humbled her. She said she couldn’t speculate on the reason for her success, but added she hopes it is because of her intentions.

“I want to serve and I think this is a place where I can do it with an open mind,” Merrigan said.

Reisig echoed her sentiment.

“It’s humbling to know that these people are putting their trust in me,” Reisig told the Star-Herald.

Snyder was looking forward to returning to board business. Specifically, Snyder said, he was looking forward to the board’s audit of the Board of Education Policy Handbook, the rules that govern the school district.

“It’s not really a big thing, but it is a huge undertaking,” Snyder said.

Merrigan, Reisig and Snyder are set to be sworn in at the January Board of Education meeting.

As Snyder continues serving on the board, Merrigan and Reisig said they plan to continue studying up on the board. Merrigan said she’d be “doing her homework, just like the kids do.”

The two next months will also be the last for the board’s longest-serving member and president. Kinsey told the Star-Herald on Wednesday he didn’t intend on running again in two years when half the body was up for election.

“I think I’ve done my share,” Kinsey said.

Like the rest of the candidates who spoke to the Star-Herald on Wednesday, Kinsey was pleased new blood got on to the board.

“I’m glad to see others stepping up,” Kinsey said.

The unofficial results are set to be certified at the end of the month.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

