Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education receives two new members

Snyder was looking forward to returning to board business. Specifically, Snyder said, he was looking forward to the board’s audit of the Board of Education Policy Handbook, the rules that govern the school district.

“It’s not really a big thing, but it is a huge undertaking,” Snyder said.

Merrigan, Reisig and Snyder are set to be sworn in at the January Board of Education meeting.

As Snyder continues serving on the board, Merrigan and Reisig said they plan to continue studying up on the board. Merrigan said she’d be “doing her homework, just like the kids do.”

The two next months will also be the last for the board’s longest-serving member and president. Kinsey told the Star-Herald on Wednesday he didn’t intend on running again in two years when half the body was up for election.

“I think I’ve done my share,” Kinsey said.

Like the rest of the candidates who spoke to the Star-Herald on Wednesday, Kinsey was pleased new blood got on to the board.

“I’m glad to see others stepping up,” Kinsey said.

The unofficial results are set to be certified at the end of the month.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.