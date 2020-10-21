Scottsbluff pursuing payments on LB 840 deals

The City of Scottsbluff is seeking payments from a pair of closed businesses and others delinquent on their loan payments.

The city’s LB 840 Citizen’s Advisory Committee met to review annual reports from businesses that have received funding through the program, and a few of those reviews sent up red flags that were forwarded to the city council.

As a result, the city will be demanding all outstanding amounts from SWBC due to that company’s closure. The same is true for Eagle Med, LLC, as a result of the company’s dissolution.

The advisory committee also recommended that the city take action for the purpose of collecting amounts owed by Elite Urgent Care Family Health LLC, Open Door Counseling, Bsquared Trucking and Farming LLC and Fusion Ranch LLC.

The type of demand for collection varies depending on the type of loan, interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said. Some of the companies will receive a demand letter as opposed to being sent to collections for their delinquent payments.

“SWBC, that’s a demand for payments,” Kuckkahn said. “They’re not necessarily behind, they’re just done, so we have to make a demand for them to pay the outstanding amount. There’s just a subtle difference between collections and repayment of the loan.”