Scottsbluff residents hear proposals for new tax plans

“As taxes go up, people do not want to be a part of the state ... and they are harmed by those tax policies,” Smith said. The plan would also eliminate the inheritance tax.

Erdman’s plan is called the EPIC Consumption Tax, with EPIC standing for “Eliminate Property, Income and Corporates taxes.” The plan would do just that, along with getting rid of sales and inheritance taxes. It would replace all of these taxes with a single consumption task of 8.97%.

“Taking away all those other taxes, we’ll have an opportunity for the state to grow and its revenue to grow,” Erdman said.

Erdman included various scenarios within his presentation as to how, he said, the EPIC plan would lead to Nebraskans paying less in taxes overall, including on both new and used products. He said the plan would prevent “border bleed” by making it cheaper to purchase things in Nebraska than in neighboring states.

The tax plan would be passed by a 2022 ballot measure, if the legislature allows or the plan raises enough signatures for it to appear there. Erdman said the exact wording would read, “No tax other than retail consumption tax and excise tax shall be imposed on the people of Nebraska.” If the measure were to pass, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.