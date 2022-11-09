 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff School Board: Lang retains seat, Schwartz and Paez elected

Four candidates vied for three seats on the Scottsbluff School Board on Tuesday, with incumbent Mark Lang facing challengers Ralph Paez, Eliseo “Chico” De Los Santos, and Tory Schwartz.

Unofficial results on Wednesday morning showed that Lang retained his seat after leading the vote at 2,976. Lang will be joined by new board members Tory Schwartz and Ralph Paez, who received 2,868 and 2,061 votes, respectively.

The fourth candidate, Eliseo “Chico” De Los Santos, received 2,017 votes.

Mark Lang

Lang is a local business owner, alumnus of SHS and WNCC, and lifelong resident of Scottsbluff. He has served on the school board for 20 years, giving him deep insight into the board and its workings.

“I’d like to thank all of my supporters for the last 20 years,” said Lang. “Thank you for trusting me enough to vote for me again for the next four years. I want to keep the ball rolling.”

Tory Schwartz

Schwartz is a commercial loan officer at Platte Valley Bank and is married to a Westmoor teacher. He has served in a leadership role in various local organizations and is particularly experienced in finance and budgeting.

“I appreciate the votes and the confidence in me that I can do a good job,” said Schwartz. “And I will most certainly work hard in this position in hopes of keeping the Scottsbluff district in the great shape that it’s already in.”

Ralph Paez

Paez is a lifelong resident of the valley and father of six, all of which are or were Scottsbluff students. He is a local business owner and is heavily involved in Scottsbluff’s softball program.

“I’m excited to jump in with both feet,” said Paez. “I’m excited to learn from the other board members and get to know the school staff I don’t already know, from the maintenance workers to teachers and paras and the students, of course.”

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

