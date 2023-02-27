Exciting things are poised to happen on the City of Scottsbluff's economic development scene, it's newest economic development director says.

The City of Scottsbluff named Sharaya Toof to the economic development director position in January.

Toof previously served as Scottsbluff's small business outreach/public relations coordinator for about eight months. Previous economic development director Starr Lehl retired in December.

"She was a great mentor to me," Toof said of Lehl. "Being in that position (small business outreach/public relations), I really think groomed me for the economic development director spot. It's so helpful to meet everybody that you're working with, hear about the programs that you're going to be working with, meeting business owners and members of the community and getting your face out there."

The City of Scottsbluff recently expanded its LB 840 program to allow grants to retail businesses, with some conditions.

The expansion of LB 840 to include retail businesses is new to Scottsbluff, aimed at improving the downtown area, where surveys show that more than 50 buildings are vacant. It is an opportunity for potential business owners.

"I'd really like to encourage people moving downtown considering a business storefront (to explore LB 840)," she said. ""There's a lot of potential in those buildings downtown that people can really explore. ... We're getting a lot of great restaurants down there, with the opening of the Powerhouse, and things are just exciting downtown."

Applicants must show their principal source of income comes from retails sales of products, and be within the the Business Improvement District, which encompasses an area from 14th Street to 20th Street from Avenue A to First Avenue. Other requirements regarding the amount of funds that can be contributed, investment and financing must also be met.

Focusing on downtown revitalization is something that Toof said she is excited to be a part of. The downtown district is also part of the community effort to establish a creative art district. That process is currently underway, with a name, The Creative Beet, and logo having been selected by the district's steering committee. The community will submit its strategic plan to the Nebraska Arts Council soon, she said.

"We're really looking forward to hopefully getting our designation soon."

The district will encompass both downtown Scottsbluff and the East Overland business district. In the East Overland business district, efforts are also underway to revitalize its merchants association, which Toof said is meeting quarterly. Participants have met twice and updates are being provided through an email list that anyone can sign up to monitor progress and be involved, much like with the downtown business association.

In the redevelopment sector, including projects funded through tax increment financing (TIF), Toof said a lot projects are in the city's sights, including the continued redevelopment of Uptown Scottsbluff, formerly known as Monument Mall, and the former Kmart property. The owners of Monument Mall, Rockstep Capital, recently announced that it had purchased the building.

"I know a lot of people are talking about those two properties," she said, "And we'd like to see some changes made with those."

All of the projects underway encapsulate what Toof said economic development has evolved to encompass.

"When people think of the old economic development (definition), they think of, oh, bringing in workforce, and you know those big corporations into where you live, but it's really more than that now. It's housing. It's child care, and it's quality of life."

Having been involved in community organization projects as a college student at Chadron State College and since joining the City of Scottsbluff staff, Toof said she is drawn to helping the community.

"It's about bettering where you live and loving it, wanting to see it grow and thrive," said, saying she thinks a key aspect of her job will be pairing people with the resources that they need to build successful businesses in the community, in addition to working on efforts such as marketing the community.

"As a whole, we're ripe for development right now," she said. "Scottsbluff is the retail hub of western Nebraska, you now, and I think things are going to start to move here really soon. I'm excited."