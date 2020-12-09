Scottsbluff's new mayor Jeanne McKerrigan eager to get to work

“I was outgoing, but I wasn’t really involved in politics or any of that,” she said. “I probably didn’t even get involved in being involved with non-profits and that until I started working at the bank. I enjoyed it. Part of my job was getting out and networking.

“Then I started getting involved in fostering, but before that I was an advocate (Court Appointed Special Advocates). I started being a foster parent, so I joined the CAPstone board, and I served on that for 12 years. I enjoyed it. I did the United Way campaigns and YMCA and all that kind of stuff.”

Being a person who likes to help those who may be less fortunate gives McKerrigan the drive to stay involved. She said it was Raymond Gonzales, who she replaced as mayor, who inspired her to run for city council two years ago.

“Raymond had been pushing me, asking me for probably about two years previous to that,” McKerrigan said. “I just woke up one day and told my husband, ‘I’m going to go put my hat in the ring and see what happens.’ And they voted me in.”

In her first two years on the council, McKerrigan said she has learned quite a bit about the inner workings of the council and its role in city government.