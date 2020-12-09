Scottsbluff's new mayor Jeanne McKerrigan eager to get to work

Growing up in Scottsbluff, Jeanne McKerrigan figured she would eventually leave for opportunities in the big city.
Over the years, though, she has never had a desire to leave the area, and Monday night became mayor of her hometown.
McKerrigan attended Western Nebraska Community College and Chadron State College after high school, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration. After more than 20 years with U.S. Bank, McKerrigan took a position as chief financial officer for Aulick Industries about five years ago.
She and her husband, Sean, have been married for 29 years, and have four children, three boys and a girl ranging in age from 9 to 20. Her two older boys are both attending WNCC and plan to graduate in the spring.
McKerrigan said they are committed to the area and want to help make it better.
“I think the biggest reason is because I have kids, and I like the school system for sure,” McKerrigan said. “It’s a smaller one for my kids to attend. We were fortunate enough to adopt all four of our children from the foster care system because we were foster parents for about 10 years. I enjoy being able to help people.”
Although she grew up in the community, McKerrigan never envisioned leading it until after she became more involved with different programs.
“I was outgoing, but I wasn’t really involved in politics or any of that,” she said. “I probably didn’t even get involved in being involved with non-profits and that until I started working at the bank. I enjoyed it. Part of my job was getting out and networking.
“Then I started getting involved in fostering, but before that I was an advocate (Court Appointed Special Advocates). I started being a foster parent, so I joined the CAPstone board, and I served on that for 12 years. I enjoyed it. I did the United Way campaigns and YMCA and all that kind of stuff.”
Being a person who likes to help those who may be less fortunate gives McKerrigan the drive to stay involved. She said it was Raymond Gonzales, who she replaced as mayor, who inspired her to run for city council two years ago.
“Raymond had been pushing me, asking me for probably about two years previous to that,” McKerrigan said. “I just woke up one day and told my husband, ‘I’m going to go put my hat in the ring and see what happens.’ And they voted me in.”
In her first two years on the council, McKerrigan said she has learned quite a bit about the inner workings of the council and its role in city government.
“You don’t know what all the council is involved in until you start serving on it,” she said. “I kind of like the different opinions. I don’t mind having the adverse opinions. It makes you look at it from a different angle.
“I’ve learned a lot about the landfill, things that you don’t even think about that the city works on daily like the (Platte Alliance Water Supply) project and a lot of stuff that’s important to the community.”
The biggest task facing the city is filling the vacant city manager role that interim Rick Kuckkahn has been in since March, along with making a determination on what to do with Westmoor Pool or building a new pool in the future.
Working together with the school district as well as the City of Gering, Terrytown and Scotts Bluff County will be important, especially on a future pool project.
“I’m all about teamwork and collaboration,” McKerrigan said. “I don’t believe we need to duplicate a service if it’s already being offered somewhere else. I’m not sure that we’re a large enough community that we need to have separate services. We need to make it economical and efficient, and make a decision based off that. That’s a benefit to the taxpayers. ... The school district always wants to partner with us on things like the pool because they have kids who are going to use that pool as well as the Y. We just have to collaborate and come to an agreement together, and I think it will be best for everyone who lives here.”
McKerrigan said the city has a lot going for it already, and she is looking forward to the completion of the Monument Valley Pathway.
“I think it is a benefit to the community,” she said. “Even with COVID, people need a place to go to walk.”
McKerrigan would like to see a stronger business environment.
“A lot of our businesses here are doing well despite the bad times,” she said. “There are industries that have been adversely affected, a lot. But we have some grant funding for the workforce, for housing and I think if we grab those initiatives and move forward with them, we can support our community and make it stronger.”
Over the years, McKerrigan has gained knowledge of government operations from Gonzales, former city attorney Howard Olsen and Vince Aulick, the owner of Aulick Industries and former Twin Cities Development board member. McKerrigan spoke about how Aulick and his family built their business from the bottom up and remain deeply involved in the community.
She said learning from people such as Gonzales, Olsen and Aulick is impactful.
“People like that are such great leaders,” she said. “I look up to people like that and try to follow what they do.”
