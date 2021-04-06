Sen. Fischer talks unity, beef and more

Fischer, who should be a key voice in the infrastructure conversation as a member of many key committees including Transportation and Infrastructure, says she hasn’t been reached out to on Biden’s plan. In fact, no Republican has been, she said. She sees this as only deepening the divide that exists in the Senate and across the country.

“It changes how the Senate works. It changes the idea that the minority party needs to be heard,” she said. “If there’s no reason that we have to work together, obviously, the parties are not going to work together.”

Fischer said that with the Senate being split 50-50, the reconciliation process essentially ends the filibuster and gives the majority party the ability to pass legislation without the approval of any minority party.

“The Senate will become the House, and we will have really wild swings of policy,” she said. “Whoever is in the majority can push through an agenda and totally ignore half the country. We don’t end up with good policy, then we don’t end up with lasting policy, because you’ll have extremes on both sides that would be pushing an agenda. Instead of finding consensus, we’re going to be dealing with more and more division within the country, at least for two years or four years, and then it will swing the other way.”