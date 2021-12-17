Sen. Mike Hilgers campaigning to be state’s next attorney general

“Having a strong AG is really at the top of the list of things that are really important at this time, right now,” he said. “...The need is there.”

He cited a leadership style of good communication, strong understanding, trying to treat people with respect as traits that will benefit him as the state’s attorney general.

“I’ve found one of the things that drew me into politics in the first place — I felt there was room for my voice,” he said.

As a legislator, he said, he has shown that he is willing to take unique positions on issues, including passage of LB 616, a bill that allowed build-finance of construction for roads, highways and bridges in the state, accelerating construction of large, high priority projects like Lincoln’s South Beltway. Another bill, LB 1119, created a direct primary care pilot program for the state’s health insurance program, giving employees more choices in health care.

During his travels across the state this week, he said, his focus has been on getting out to as many communities as he could. Visits included stops in the Panhandle communities of Alliance, Chadron and Sidney.