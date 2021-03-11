Senator Erdman’s bills seek Game and Parks reforms

For Erdman, two bills stand above the rest. The first is LB 562, the proposal to relocate Game and Parks headquarters to Sidney.

“Sidney has 46,000 square feet of the best office space, the best technology, the best fiber in the state, there is not another facility in the state that is equal to or better than Sidney,” Erdman said.

Sidney Mayor Roger Gallaway, who testified in support of the bill, said the vacant office spaces that used to house Cabela’s would be perfect for Game and Parks. Gallaway testified that Sidney offered housing, access to Interstate 80, good telecommunications and a talented labor pool.

“We see this as an opportunity not only for Sidney but also the state,” Gallaway said. “We are more than capable of doing what it takes to make such a facility a success.”

Erdman pointed out Cheyenne County lost about a thousand residents over the last decade, according to the U.S. Census. Despite the decline, Erdman maintained that Sidney would be a great place for Game and Parks “bureaucrats” to live.

For McCoy, the move would create a lot of stress on his employees and burden the agency.