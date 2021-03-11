Senator Erdman’s bills seek Game and Parks reforms

LINCOLN — Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, has a bone to pick with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Last month, Erdman presented a half dozen bills aimed at reforming the role Game and Parks plays in the state. In his most talked about bill, Erdman proposed that the legislature relocate Game and Parks headquarters to Sidney.
“Game and Parks has been on my radar since the early 2000s because of their lack of management,” Erdman said, referencing his time as a farmer.
As for this legislation, Erdman said he’s been working on it since he got into office in 2016.
“After we got out (of the last session), I told my staff, ‘We’re going to start looking at things that either take some funding away from them, force them to do something about the management or pay damages,” Erdman said. “‘We are going to get control of how this agency functions if it’s the last thing I do.’”
The Star-Herald reached out to Game and Parks for this story. After multiple calls and emails, Game and Parks Deputy Director Tim McCoy declined to comment on the matter. He said he didn’t want to comment because the bills “are in the legislative process and may have further debate.”
However, McCoy testified last month that his agency opposes the relocation.
For Erdman, two bills stand above the rest. The first is LB 562, the proposal to relocate Game and Parks headquarters to Sidney.
“Sidney has 46,000 square feet of the best office space, the best technology, the best fiber in the state, there is not another facility in the state that is equal to or better than Sidney,” Erdman said.
Sidney Mayor Roger Gallaway, who testified in support of the bill, said the vacant office spaces that used to house Cabela’s would be perfect for Game and Parks. Gallaway testified that Sidney offered housing, access to Interstate 80, good telecommunications and a talented labor pool.
“We see this as an opportunity not only for Sidney but also the state,” Gallaway said. “We are more than capable of doing what it takes to make such a facility a success.”
Erdman pointed out Cheyenne County lost about a thousand residents over the last decade, according to the U.S. Census. Despite the decline, Erdman maintained that Sidney would be a great place for Game and Parks “bureaucrats” to live.
For McCoy, the move would create a lot of stress on his employees and burden the agency.
“They have homes, families, children in school — a change like this where we require them to move is going to require them to make really difficult decisions,” McCoy said when he testified against the bill.
That did not phase Erdman.
“We don’t need those people to move,” Erdman said. “They don’t want to move to Sidney. That’s great. Stay in Lincoln. I don’t care.”
He added that he felt there were plenty of people in western Nebraska with the skills to fill those roles.
The move would not be cost-free. A legislative fiscal analyst found that the move would cost between $3.6 million and $3.9 million.
As of March 11, LB 562 had not advanced out of committee. If passed by the Unicameral, Game and Parks headquarters would be relocated to Sidney by 2023.
Erdman’s other big Game and Parks bill, LB 468, would force the agency to pay for damage committed by wildlife. Erdman said he approached Game and Parks years ago to talk about the issue.
“I thought that common sense would prevail and they would see the necessity to start managing this wildlife in a different manner,” Erdman said. “I have discovered that they’re not interested in negotiating anything.”
Erdman admitted there were some kinks to be worked out in that bill.
“I’m trying to make some amendments to that bill to limit the dollar amount that you can claim so we don’t have a bunch of people filing for a dead chicken,” he said.