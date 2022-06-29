Senator John Stinner honored for a job well done

After almost eight years of serving in the Nebraska Legislature, Sen. John Stinner will leave office this year.

Members of the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee threw him a celebratory luncheon at the Gering Civic Center Wednesday to thank him for his service and hear his report on this year’s legislative session.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Anderson said they hold legislative wrap-up sessions every year, usually in June, regardless of who represents the district.

“In the past, we’ve done just breakfast or coffee at the Chamber ... but since we figured this is going to be the last time he’s going to do a legislative wrap-up, we wanted to step it up a little bit, so we decided to do a little lunch,” Anderson said.

The Chamber staff also gifted Stinner a photograph by office assistant Jodi Lewellen. The artistic piece showcases the Scotts Bluff National Monument reflected in a glass ball in Lewellen’s hand.

“There are many times where he said ‘Well, if I had a crystal ball’ so this is his crystal ball. It shows her hand, and we were in good hands with him. It shows the monument, and he was monumental,” Anderson explained. “... We just wanted to say thank you because he’s really done a great job. This is kind of his swan song for his legislative wrap-up.”

Generally, she said, about 20 people attend the Chamber’s legislative catch-up meetings with the senator, and a similar number came out to recognize him on Wednesday.

Stinner said this year’s legislative session had been a short one. He discussed some of the appropriations the legislature passed, including one focusing on rail parks. He talked about the Unicameral’s failure to pass meaningful prison reform. He also mentioned the property, corporate, income and Social Security tax relief the Unicameral was able to complete and how the state's budgets have been impacted by stimulus packages and inflation.

After Stinner spoke, guests dined on pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad and strawberry spinach salad. When they were done eating, he answered a handful of questions from the audience.

When Stinner was done answering questions, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman and Kevin Spencer, Scottsbluff chief of police and current president of the Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska, came up to the podium to honor him further.

“We’ve had tremendous leadership in Lincoln, and ... we get to claim them back home,” Kaufman said before presenting Stinner with a key to the City of Gering.

Spencer presented Stinner with the key to the City of Scottsbluff on behalf of Mayor Jeanne McKerrigan, who was unable to attend the luncheon. He also gave Stinner the official patch and coin of the Scottsbluff Police Department. This was only the fourth time he had given someone those honors, he said.

“(Stinner) guided us through some big pieces of legislation,” Spencer said, “...and it wasn’t but a few months ago we were at a bill signing and the message at that meeting was, with the rest of the nation considering defunding their police forces, Nebraska is funding theirs. The support that you and the other senators have given law enforcement is phenomenal.”

Though this was his final wrap-up session, Stinner will still represent the 48th District through the end of the year. The Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative preview meeting in December featuring Stinner, his successor and, potentially, Gov. Pete Ricketts as well.

Dawne Wolfe of the Government Affairs Committee was among those who said Stinner had served well during his tenure in office.

“I think each one of us in this room could spend hours talking about the great things he’s done not only for the state of Nebraska but for western Nebraska.”

