Seth Sorensen looking to move back west

“I wanted to get into a more local form of government,” he said, returning to the University of Wyoming for a master’s degree in public administration in 2011.

His municipal career started in Centralia, Illinois, where he was the director of public works until March of 2012, when he took a job in Kilgore, Texas, in a similar position. He stayed on as public works director until May 2017, when he became assistant city manager in the Town of Pecos, Texas. He served as an interim city manager until October 2017, when he was given the full position.

Sorensen said he has never been fired from any previous position.

He said Scottsbluff is the “big fish” for western Nebraska.

“It really has the opportunity to capitalize on that, being that regional focus, that hub for anything that goes on in the western part of the state,” he said. “Which is a great opportunity.”

He said the flip-side of that means more isolation, which requires tools to keep Scottsbluff self-sufficient.

“Whether that’s advances in technology, whether that’s economic development and attracting business there,” he said.