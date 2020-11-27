Seth Sorensen looking to move back west

Editor’s note: This is the second article in a three-part series about the candidates named as finalists for the city manager position at the City of Scottsbluff.
A current Texas administrator being considered for the Scottsbluff city manager position says he’s looking to get closer to family in the area.
Seth Sorensen told the Star-Herald he’s been looking for positions near the Black Hills, where his parents now live since retiring.
“I’ve been looking in that entire region, but there’s not a lot of city manager positions that come open within a reasonable drive. Scottsbluff came open and I jumped at the opportunity to apply.
Sorensen, 38, has a decade of experience in municipal administration, and spent the last three years as the city administrator for the Town of Pecos in Texas, a city with just over 10,200 people.
He’s one of the three candidates vying for the top administrative position at the city, one that usually brings a six-figure salary and requires managing nearly 140 employees, a $48 million dollar budget and the impacts of a global pandemic in the region’s largest city.
Sorensen, born and raised in Blythe. California, went to the University of Wyoming, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 2006 for civil engineering. He worked for the Wyoming Department of Transportation for four years, leaving in 2010.
“I wanted to get into a more local form of government,” he said, returning to the University of Wyoming for a master’s degree in public administration in 2011.
His municipal career started in Centralia, Illinois, where he was the director of public works until March of 2012, when he took a job in Kilgore, Texas, in a similar position. He stayed on as public works director until May 2017, when he became assistant city manager in the Town of Pecos, Texas. He served as an interim city manager until October 2017, when he was given the full position.
Sorensen said he has never been fired from any previous position.
He said Scottsbluff is the “big fish” for western Nebraska.
“It really has the opportunity to capitalize on that, being that regional focus, that hub for anything that goes on in the western part of the state,” he said. “Which is a great opportunity.”
He said the flip-side of that means more isolation, which requires tools to keep Scottsbluff self-sufficient.
“Whether that’s advances in technology, whether that’s economic development and attracting business there,” he said.
He said another concern for cities is effectively spending project dollars, and avoiding things like project creep.
“Aside from personnel, capital improvements are the second-most expensive thing a city will undertake, and it’s real easy to misspend that money, without even doing it on purpose,” he said.
Sorensen said he has a leg-up with an engineering and public works background.
“I know how crucial those dollars are, and I know what it takes to make a successful project,” he said. “I know the impact it has not just on the budget, but on the city for the next 20 to 30 years.”
The average stay for a city manager is between three to five years, according to the International City/County Management Association. Sorensen said that he’s looking to have some staying power in a place that’s had two city managers in 22 years.
“I hope to be there as long as I can be a productive member of the team,” he said.
Sorensen will be the second candidate to interview with the City of Scottsbluff at a special meeting held Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.
