Six candidates running for Gering school board, five answer survey questions

Five candidates are running to serve on the Gering School Board, vying to fill one of three seats. Incumbent Brian Copsey is hoping voters will re-elect him to fill another term on the board. Candidates Kolene Woodward, John Maser, Krista Baird and Greg Trautman joined Copsey in answering questions posed by the Star-Herald in a candidate survey.

A sixth candidate, Justin Reinmuth, opted not to submit a response to the survey.

Responses are in order of submission.

— Kolene Woodward

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Brief bio, any endorsements you would like to mention, etc.)

A. I have been married for 31 years and have 2 grown and married children. I have an MBA from Chadron State College. My work experience includes 15 years owning an insurance agency, eight years owning a coffee shop, eight years as a high school substitute. I am a constitution coach with Patriot Academy out of Texas. I have been endorsed by Protect Nebraska Children.

Q. What skills or experiences make you the best candidate to fill a school board seat?

A. I believe that my eight years as a high school substitute gives me the insight and experience necessary to fill a school board seat. The past four years have been full time substituting at Gering High School. I see the teacher side of things, the student side of things, and have insight into management, having been a business owner. I have also witnessed a lot of changes at Gering in those four years. I believe this is the knowledge that would suit me well as a school board member.

Q. Nebraska's methods of funding schools has been a political football, particularly when it comes to the use of property taxes. Do you think state aid to schools needs to change? If so, what solutions do you support?

A. Yes, I believe state aid needs to change and it needs to be less tied to property taxes. I believe the State of Nebraska needs to completely overhaul their tax system, which would mean funding would look completely different. I believe the only way for schools to receive the funding they need from the proper resources and to bring business into Nebraska would be to overhaul our tax system.

Q. Identify a challenge facing the school district and how you feel the district should approach it.

A. Academic excellence is the challenge that has stood out to me. We have become mediocre. I have witnessed Gering fall from academic excellence to accepting mediocrity in the past eight years. This needs to be approached from many directions as discipline in classrooms is important for students to learn; parents need to be involved in not only curriculum choices but also in backing up discipline at school. I believe we need to take a serious look at curriculum for reading and writing in lower grades. I say that because when students get to the high school, many of them cannot read and write proficiently. This has been a trend we need to reverse.

Q. Statewide and national standards have been talking points in education for decades. How do you think the Gering district compares? What areas do you feel changes should be made?

A. I believe education should be managed at the local level. Having said that I believe that there needs to be serious overhaul of the Nebraska Department of Education with regard to standards. They ignore the business owners saying that kids have no work ethic and cannot read and write properly but want to "educate" them with health standards and CRT to ensure "equity." This isn't doing anyone any favors. What we "turn out" into the workforce is what we are judged on. We need to improve.

— Brian Copsey, incumbent

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Brief bio, any endorsements you would like to mention, etc.)

A. I'm Brian Copsey and I'm running for Gering School Board. I've been married to my wife Canden for 33 years, and we have four kids and one granddaughter. I'm a GHS alumnus and all of our kids have graduated from Gering. We own a business in downtown Gering and want to continue to give back to the community that has provided so much for our family.

Q. What skills or experiences make you the best candidate to fill a school board seat?

A. I'm a local business owner and have been on the school board for the last 12 years. My experience in business and having served on the board has given me a large amount of knowledge to help guide and be a valuable resource to serve on the board. With the loss of two experienced members of the board during this election cycle, it is critical to maintain board stability with experience and leadership.

Q. Nebraska's methods of funding schools has been a political football, particularly when it comes to the use of property taxes. Do you think state aid to schools needs to change? If so, what solutions do you support?

A. State aid in Nebraska will always be a complicated issue due to the nature of how the state funds education and the disparity between districts in revenue streams. With limited representation in the western side of the state, we need to make sure we have a strong voice and participate in legislative issues regarding funding. I want to retain as much local control as possible since we know what is best for our students and communities, but also balance that with responsible tax policies.

Q. Identify a challenge facing the school district and how you feel the district should approach it.

A. Every year our staff is asked to do more and more, so the challenge is twofold. First, how can we provide time, resources, and support services to our staff to help them continue to educate our students to the best of their abilities and provide them the best work environment possible. Secondly, we need to commit resources to help our students with mental health services to identify and provide interventions to students who need assistance.

Q. Statewide and national standards have been talking points in education for decades. How do you think the Gering district compares? What areas do you feel changes should be made?

The ACT has become the standard at the high school level at which students are required to be assessed at. This is such a disservice to students since this was developed as a college prep test. This requires kids to take coursework that they otherwise would not even need or want just so they can take a standard test. I would like to see some kind of revised standards that have more localized input based on student populations and their desired career choices.

– John Maser

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Brief bio, any endorsements you would like to mention, etc.)

A. I was raised on a farm east of town. I attended a rural K-8 school system and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. I received my Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. I moved back to the area in 1997 to start an ag production company with my brother, James.

My wife and I moved with our young family to Gering in 2002 because of the school system. I have had two children graduate from Gering High School and one that is currently a sophomore there. I would like to serve the parents and students of our district. I believe we can build upon the success of our past and help create and improve our vision of Gering Public Schools for the future.

Q. What skills or experiences make you the best candidate to fill a school board seat?

A. I believe I would be an excellent school board member because I know what it takes to have a productive board. I have served on various boards in the past. I was a director for the Dry Bean Growers Association, I served on the board of Stateline Bean Producers Cooperative, I was an associate board member for Panhandle Coop, and I served on the Scotts Bluff County Planning Commission for many years.

My wife has been in education for more than 25 years, so I am familiar with the challenges our educators face today. I am a business owner, so I understand how to be fiscally responsible with a tight budget. I understand a school district is a business. I believe it is one of the most important businesses to ensure that the future of our town and state are run by successful well-rounded citizens.

I would like to give back to our community by serving on the school board for Gering Public Schools. I would be a voice for the parents and the students of our district.

Q. Nebraska's methods of funding schools has been a political football, particularly when it comes to the use of property taxes. Do you think state aid to schools needs to change? If so, what solutions do you support?

A. The state aid formula that was adopted in 1990 has worked well considering the number of school districts and the variability within those school districts. Population and tax base vary greatly between districts. I believe that any system can be improved upon. It is not an easy solution, but we must continue to look at different ways to fund our public schools while improving our cost per student, without compromising the quality of their education. Nebraska is known for having excellent public schools.

Q. Identify a challenge facing the school district and how you feel the district should approach it.

A. One challenge facing Gering Public Schools is hiring and retaining high, quality educators. As a school district, we need to look at how we get more of our students to go into education. Educators have a difficult job, but there are many advantages as well. It is our job to grow great teachers from within by offering them opportunities, support, and a strong mentoring program. I would like to see Gering Public Schools partner with a Nebraska University to offer a mentorship program where college students could get paid for on the job mentorship hours. This mentorship could eventually lead into a full-time position within our district. We need to offer competitive salaries and incentives to ensure that we hire and retain quality educators.

Q. Statewide and national standards have been talking points in education for decades. How do you think the Gering district compares? What areas do you feel changes should be made?

A. According to a recent news release from the Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska students scored among the best in the country on National Math and Reading Assessments.

“Nebraska’s 2022 fourth and eighth graders scored higher than most other states across the country in math and reading scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)."

There have been so many changes to our state assessments over the last few years that I do not feel that we are comparing apples to apples. They are combining criterion reference test with a norm reference tests and we are seeing a drop in student abilities. State scores should be out soon, and I am confident that we will be higher in some areas and lower in others.

If any changes were to be made, I would want to ensure that Gering Public Schools had equitable access to high quality instructional materials, and we are providing supports to all student despite their challenges.

— Krista Baird

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Brief bio, any endorsements you would like to mention, etc.)

A. My husband Carl and I chose Gering as the small town to raise our four children in over 16 years ago. We are so happy with our decision and plan on Gering being our forever home. I work at the Midwest Theater as the development director and love the opportunity this allows me to be involved with our wonderful community. I am a volunteer with CASA and feel passionate about advocating for children.

I am humbled to be endorsed by retired Gering educator and principal, LaRita Van Boskirk.

Q. What skills or experiences make you the best candidate to fill a school board seat?

A. I have had the opportunity to serve on other boards and I believe that I possess the skills needed to work collaboratively with fellow board members. I understand that being on the school board is not for me to bring my own agenda to the table but to remember that I represent the community and I am advocating for all children within the district.

I work with the community on a daily basis and understand the importance of building and fostering positive relationships. I know and understand that great schools drive a great community, and I am committed to seeing Gering Public Schools only get better.

Q. Nebraska's methods of funding schools has been a political football, particularly when it comes to the use of property taxes. Do you think state aid to schools needs to change? If so, what solutions do you support?

A. Yes, I believe that there needs to be a complete overhaul to the outdated Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Act that no longer accomplishes its original purpose when adopted in 1989. Nebraska currently ranks third in the nation for the proportion of K-12 public school revenue it derives from local revenue sources — primarily property taxes. This creates an education system that is unfairly balanced between our urban and rural school districts. Nebraska needs to find a solution that not only funds our schools fairly but controls our property taxes. I don't know what that reform will look like exactly, but I support state policymakers who do.

Q. Identify a challenge facing the school district and how you feel the district should approach it.

A. A challenge facing Gering Public Schools I believe is a shortage of substitute teachers. Gering is experiencing what is a national issue. I believe substitute issues are affecting our full-time teachers who are having to give up their planning period/lunch to help cover throughout the building. Our teachers are great team players, but they need to know that their time is respected and appreciated by compensation in some way.

I also think an approach with this challenge could be a full-time sub(s) that is able to float throughout the district.

Q. Statewide and national standards have been talking points in education for decades. How do you think the Gering district compares? What areas do you feel changes should be made?

A. I believe that Gering Public Schools is in the top 50% for both state and national standards in math and a little below for reading. Recent changes in the reading curriculum I believe are going to change that. Reading for long term comprehension is going to improve our students' tests scores which is the only way to identify where we are doing well and where we need improvements. The reading program begins with Learn to Read and progresses to Read to Learn. Having had my children go through the Direct Instruction Reading program, that was not beneficial for our students or teachers, I can attest to the importance of the reading program that the district chooses.

— Greg Trautman

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Brief bio, any endorsements you would like to mention, etc.)

A. I am a Gering graduate, and I am married to Jill Trautman. We have three children: Brendan, Kinzey and Sydney, all of whom attend a Gering Public School. I own and operate three businesses in the area and my wife works at ESU 13. I am a proud Gering parent who wants to see Gering Public Schools continue their mission of having “Learners today... Leaders Tomorrow.”

Q. What skills or experiences make you the best candidate to fill a school board seat?

A. Through my past work on various boards and serving in leadership roles with Cub Scouts and GO Baseball, I have shown the ability to listen to and consider differing viewpoints before making decisions that were in the best interest of the children we served. Also, while operating my small businesses, I have learned multiple valuable skills that make me a good candidate including budgeting, marketing, customer service and delegating tasks.

Q. Nebraska's methods of funding schools has been a political football, particularly when it comes to the use of property taxes. Do you think state aid to schools needs to change? If so, what solutions do you support?

A. As with any large entity, I believe budgeting and funding are two of the biggest challenges facing our district. I would be committed to creating a fiscally responsible budget while still serving our students with the learning opportunities they need to compete and contribute to society.

Q. Identify a challenge facing the school district and how you feel the district should approach it.

A. I believe staff retention will be one of the biggest challenges facing the district. I believe that listening to our staff and addressing their needs and requests will allow the district to retain the great individuals Gering Schools currently employs. This may be accomplished by addressing facility issues, challenges they experience with the work/training balance in the current school calendar and other issues they may communicate. If elected, I look forward to gathering input so our staff at Gering Schools knows they are heard and supported by the board.

Q. Statewide and national standards have been talking points in education for decades. How do you think the Gering district compares? What areas do you feel changes should be made?

A. I am encouraged that the implementations of many of the standards that are talking points, such as the health standards, are ultimately left to the decision of individual school boards. I would lean on and learn from the professionals at central office to help me assess our district’s current standards and this is an area I look forward to learning more about if elected.