Six candidates vying for 3 seats on Scottsbluff council

Two incumbents and four Scottsbluff residents are vying for the Scottsbluff City Council during the upcoming election. Voters will consider candidates for three seats.

The Star-Herald asked candidates their views in a short survey. Responses run in the order they were received.

— Jeanne McKerrigan, incumbent

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Short bio, any endorsements you would like to share, etc.)

A. Born and raised in Scottsbluff and after graduating from high school, I attended WNCC and would later go on to Chadron State College where I obtained a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration. Currently, I am pursuing a degree in criminal justice from Peru State.

I have been married to my husband, Sean, for 31 years and we adopted four children. I am currently employed as the director of development for the Regional West Foundation, along with working on contract for Aulick Industries as their CFO and actively filling the role of mayor for Scottsbluff. I serve as a board member for the Scottsbluff Schools Foundation and the Panhandle Beginnings Day Treatment school. Free time is spent hanging out with family, walking dogs and spoiling my new grandson.

Q. What skills and experiences make you the best candidate to fill a council vacancy?

A. I have served for the last four years on the Scottsbluff City Council and during the last two years as the mayor. Prior to this, I was a member of the Scottsbluff LB840 committee. I have always been very active in the community in some role.

Q. Identify a challenge or issue that you think is important to the City of Scottsbluff. How would you address resolving that issue?

A. Housing seems to be a challenge right now for the City of Scottsbluff and many local businesses who are looking to recruit employees. A possible solution is to incentivize developers to come to the area and build housing, maybe similar to what we do for businesses to build in blighted areas through tax increment financing.

Q. Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

A. Scottsbluff has a great LB840 program available for businesses who would like to move to the area or even expand their operations. I think it is important to advertise and teach our citizens about these programs so they are familiar in case an opportunity should arise.

The revitalization funding has also been well received and many businesses have applied and received funding to improve the façade and signage in both downtown and East Overland. It is important to make programs such as these available for community members to grow and make improvements.

The LB840 committee continues to look at ways to improve the program and one option that is being worked on is allowing retailers, with limitations, to be considered for funding. Improvements such as these are ongoing and will help grow and build the community.

Q. The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. Do you support the aquatic center? If voters approve the proposed sales tax, how would you hold the city accountable in maintaining the viability of such a center in the long-term?

A. I believe that the aquatics center will be successful because it will be a collaboration of public and private entities that are working together to operate it. The budget and design of the project has been focused on projected revenues that can be generated from the half-cent increase in sales tax and not above it.

Each of the partners in the project will provide an annual financial contribution that will go toward funding operations along with any revenues derived from operating the aquatics facility. There has been a reserve allocated just for repairs and maintenance so that unexpected costs that should occur can be funded. If the LB357 for the aquatic’s facility does not pass, then the city will have to make decisions about how to fund large expenditures that will be necessary to keep Westmoor (pool) open. The city has been accountable for repairing Westmoor each year to keep it open and will do the same for the new facility, should it be approved.

— Eugene Batt

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Short bio, any endorsements you would like to share, etc.)

A. I started Western Plains Business Solutions in 1990 and have operated it for the last 33 years. I was raised in Scottsbluff and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. I’ve raised my family here and invested my time and resources into this city.

I work with numerous religious and community-based organizations providing free printed materials, signs and banners, and other marketing materials for these groups. I currently serve on the city parks board as well as a couple of others. A small list of those agencies is listed on my web page, EugeneBatt.com.

Q. What skills and experiences make you the best candidate to fill a council vacancy?

A. I have 33 years in business, along with a proven ability to market this community to advance growth in all segments of business and industry. I also possess a vast network of sources to tap to help in making Scottsbluff the best it can be.

Q. Identify a challenge or issue that you think is important to the City of Scottsbluff. How would you address resolving that issue?

A. There are a vast of array of issues that are of great importance to the future of Scottsbluff, including growing homelessness, affordable senior housing, growth in both current and new small business development, developing new uses for some of our abandoned, and under used, structures in the community. This seems to be a win-win solution to some of these issues by converting some of our underutilized facilities into a homeless shelter and/or senior housing structures.

Q. Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

A. The art district project is a new and viable endeavor that needs further investment in. We need to look beyond what has been the norm for many years and develop future options for well-paying employment opportunities, as well as marketing of the lower costs of living when compared to the larger cities. I also believe that our area has the ability to become a major player in the Front Range Aerospace industry.

Q. The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. Do you support the aquatic center? If voters approve the proposed sales tax, how would you hold the city accountable in maintaining the viability of such a center in the long-term?

A. I would support the aquatic center, provided a complete soil analysis is done and solution to the water table levels in the area is arrived at. Also, I would want to see written long-term contractual agreements in place between the major parties (City of Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff Public Schools and the YMCA) as to who will be responsible for the various requirements of construction, maintenance, and operations of the center.

Also, we need to develop agreements and/or fee structures with all key entities. I would also request a series of five-year, 10-year, and 20-year maintenance cost projections and analyses be completed.

— Matt Salomon

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Short bio, any endorsements you would like to share, etc.)

A. My name is Matt Salomon. I am a life-long resident of Scottsbluff. I had a great high school experience and decided I too wanted to go into teaching. I moved on to college to get a teaching degree from UNK and a graduate degree from Chadron State College. I’ve taught over 20 years now at Gering High School, teaching a variety of social studies courses including American Government.

I wanted to branch out from just teaching government to actually being part of the process by running for office. In addition to teaching, I have been a park ranger at Scotts Bluff National Monument for over 20 years and seen the community through eyes of tourists from all over the nation who are impressed with our local park and our local community.

I believe the community has a strong attribute that makes it a great place to be (that supports) the growth and success of Scottsbluff.

Q. What skills and experiences make you the best candidate to fill a council vacancy?

A. I have worked with a wide variety of co-workers in teaching and as a park ranger who come with a wide variety of political beliefs and personalities. From these experiences I have learned to find common ground with those I work with, and work as a team to overcome challenges and duties we face.

I have lived here my whole life and seen programs and ideas which have been successful: revitalization of the downtown, the improvements and Riverside Zoo, and a great pathway system. I want to continue these programs and seek to improve areas where our community needs positive changes by working as a team with the existing city council members.

Q. Identify a challenge or issue that you think is important to the City of Scottsbluff. How would you address resolving that issue?

A. The city is doing well, but there are a few areas I would like to improve. I would like to restore some of the lost funding the zoo once had. I think it is a great facility for our community and provides a boost in the quality of life for families with young children.

I would like to continue to provide funding for new starts of businesses in the local area for continued job growth.

I believe the aquatic center provides a great opportunity for all age groups in the community. It has strong local support, a solid plan to continue long-term operations, and would be a year-round bonus to the citizens of the local area.

Finally, I would like to work with the State of Nebraska and our local city street department to make the intersections along Highway 26 safer. All the intersections with this highway see frequent car accidents every year, and additional stop lights or realignment of one of the crossing areas across the four lanes of traffic would benefit the safety of all in the city.

Q. Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

A. I think we should see through the revitalization efforts being done downtown. Great progress has been made in the 18th Street area and more community events can be hosted with the new improvements.

Once the downtown remodeling process is done, we should start a similar program to assist the outside area of the local mall and work toward finding businesses for the vacant K-Mart and old Albertson’s buildings.

The growth of the local area does have to be done on our own partnerships with the City of Gering already exist with zoo funding and the development of a new landfill. We can continue to work with Gering to help fund big draw tourism events such as the Old West Balloon Fest, and work with the county with drawing in bands for concerts at our county fairgrounds.

The community has a solid hotel industry with which to build and promote more tourism. The city as a whole has a lot of potential we can continue to build on.

Q. The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. Do you support the aquatic center? If voters approve the proposed sales tax, how would you hold the city accountable in maintaining the viability of such a center in the long-term?

A. I started this city council process neutral on the pool issue but after walking throughout the community campaigning and talking one on one with people, I see strong support and even a desire to have the new facility.

After weighing the pros and cons of building the facility, I think we should push to see through the funding and construction of the new pool. It has the support of families, Regional West and the YMCA. It would boost quality of life for the citizens of Scottsbluff, help patients from Regional West with therapy, and even help the YMCA so they can repurpose the old pool area.

Sales tax funding is the best way to approach getting the project done and is a far superior idea to a property tax increase for funding. We need the new pool, and it can be funded successfully as planned.

— Betsy Vidlak

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Short bio, any endorsements you would like to share, etc.)

A. I was born and raised in Scottsbluff, graduated from WNCC and Chadron State College with degrees in psychology, then recently completed my MBA.

I am the CEO at Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska and have worked in different positions in the organization for the last 13 years. I’ve served on various community boards including the Panhandle Partnership, Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County, West Nebraska Arts Center, and more.

I have four children. My oldest son, Ben is 22; Sam is 19; Daniel is 16; my daughter, Ayla is 14 and I have a huge Chesapeake Bay retriever named Charlie.

Q. What skills and experiences make you the best candidate to fill a council vacancy?

A. The skills that I bring to this position include being a good listener, open to new ideas and challenges, and strengths in communication. I have experiences in social work, nonprofit and fund accounting, planning and program management, leadership, and more. I have served in all roles on the boards I’ve worked with and enjoy being a part of a team. I’ve learned a lot from speaking with community members who have reached out to me with their thoughts and ideas.

Q. Identify a challenge or issue that you think is important to the City of Scottsbluff. How would you address resolving that issue?

A. A current challenge in the city is shortages in affordable and quality housing. The city is working with Panhandle Area Development District to rehab some housing. These types of partnerships have been successful in improving this situation and more can be done. Looking to innovative solutions that have been done in other communities is another strategy the city can look into.

Q. Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

A. Many downtown businesses have expanded and taken advantage of the development grants that are available. Through these projects, new jobs have been created and additional dollars invested back into the community. I think many of these programs have been successful and more can be done. Ensuring we are including businesses in the East Overland district would help with community growth.

Q. The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. Do you support the aquatic center? If voters approve the proposed sales tax, how would you hold the city accountable in maintaining the viability of such a center in the long-term?

A. I am supportive of the aquatic center. If operated properly, this has the ability to be a great asset to our community and for nearby communities. The city needs to ensure that contracts and agreements are in place for operations and staffing the facility with the identified partners. Once agreements are in place, monitoring of the systems put in place will be important with regular updates provided to the council and public.

—Chris Miller

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Short bio, any endorsements you would like to share, etc.)

A. I am a life-long resident of the valley and have lived in Scottsbluff for the past 31 years. I am married and have four children. I am actively involved in youth sports and serve on the board of the Broadway Bombers Softball Organization. Additionally, I volunteer at the Midwest Theater.

I have been in leadership roles with various companies for the past 18 years and currently manage customer communications for a large mortgage servicer. I am passionate about our community and people and want to ensure that our city continues to grow economically and socially. I want Scottsbluff to be a place that my children will come back to and raise their children because the quality of life and small-town values are a few of the reasons that I have chosen to call Scottsbluff home for over 30 years.

Q. What skills and experiences make you the best candidate to fill a council vacancy?

A. I believe that every candidate is passionate about our community and strives to make a difference just like me. What I bring to the table is honesty and integrity, coupled with my leadership and communication skills. Communicating with citizens, city leaders and other council members is important and the experience I have gained over the years has allowed me to be an effective leader and communicator.

I am fearless and never back down from a challenge. I face adversity with an optimistic outlook and am solution driven. I do not have a personal agenda and am solely focused on what is best for all citizens of Scottsbluff, regardless of age, race, gender, or socio-economic status.

Q. Identify a challenge or issue that you think is important to the City of Scottsbluff. How would you address resolving that issue?

A. Affordable housing and housing shortages are a few of the issues our community is currently facing. Many people with average incomes are no longer able to afford rent/mortgage payments, which can and has led to homelessness within our own community. Addressing the housing affordability and shortage challenge requires systemic changes. Some solutions are social and public housing, more efficient use of space, repurposing and refurbishing vacant properties, and building smaller, more affordable homes.

These challenges are not insurmountable but will require the city government to get involved and develop more innovative funding models and work with the private sector to provide affordable housing options. We need to continue to build partnerships with nonprofits, financial institutions, and other outside entities to expand affordable housing options.

Q. Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

A. Revitalization is essential to the growth of our community and economy. The current programs are a great start to supporting growth and economic development. These simple, short-term projects can build momentum for larger projects that will enhance all the amenities Scottsbluff has to offer. I believe that not only investing in our physical infrastructure, but also our creative infrastructure is important to the revitalization of our community. Creating an authentic and vibrant environment will attract people and businesses.

Q. The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. Do you support the aquatic center? If voters approve the proposed sales tax, how would you hold the city accountable in maintaining the viability of such a center in the long-term?

A. I support the aquatic center. I would hold the city accountable by ensuring that the city, along with it’s partners, are allocating funds and resources to maintain the upkeep of the facility. I would ensure that the city is completing annual or bi-annual reviews to determine that the funds and resources are adequate and if not make the necessary adjustments.

— Nathan Green, incumbent

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (Short bio, any endorsements you would like to share, etc.)

A. I am councilman Nathan Green. My wife and I have lived in Scottsbluff for 13 years. We have grown our family over this time. I value family, faith, and community.

I was elected to Scottsbluff City Council four years ago, but my road to this position started years before this. I was a regular at council meetings before thinking about running for office. I even went to meetings after falling short in my first attempt at becoming a council member. I received encouragement and advice to continue, which I did. I continued volunteering for groups, and organizations that my kids and family were part of. I ran again and was successfully elected to office. I have done my best to represent Scottsbluff over the years and am proud to be running again.

Q. What skills and experiences make you the best candidate to fill a council vacancy?

A. I have worked in several professions over the years ranging from health care, park and recreation, pool management, tree work, retail, travel and tourism in the airline capacity.

I am still involved with my sons’ scouting pack and troop as leader and committee member. I support the local youth sports and music programs my kids belong to and help out where they let me.

I have worked with surrounding communities on forming groups for infrastructure development and maintenance. By not only being a leader in the community, but also being an active member who goes to the programs offered by the city and using local businesses and getting to know families at these games and events, I can feel the bonds that make our town special.

Q. Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, with downtown revitalization grants, economic development grants and other projects. What do you think of the direction of the current programs? What would you suggest to improve or build the community’s growth?

A. The current programs of revitalization are vital to the community, but not the sole solutions. I think we need to focus on finishing current projects and allowing them to play out so that we can see the direction they take on their own, and to get a true measure on the impact of the grants and programs. This will also help demonstrate where resources have the biggest effect in the city for the long-term sustainability of these projects.

The purpose of revitalization programs should have an end goal of self-reliance and prosperity exhibited by successful businesses, growth, employment development, increased community involvement or use, or housing and formation of neighborhood cohesiveness.

Q. The City of Scottsbluff has proposed a sales tax for construction of an aquatic center. Do you support the aquatic center? If voters approve the proposed sales tax, how would you hold the city accountable in maintaining the viability of such a center in the long-term?

A. I have a long background in aquatics. I have worked at small city neighborhood pools to large private businesses and country clubs. I have coached summer league teams to USS programs and college level aquatics. I cannot count the number of swim lessons and practices I have taught and coached. I owe a lot to having aquatics in my life. Water safety, employment and management skills, interpersonal development, health benefits, discipline, self-awareness, and confidence are all things that I believe came from my experiences with aquatics.

The secret to successful programs is by-in at all levels of talent and management with respect and admiration for all, by all. Grassroot seasonal swimmers attract year-round competition. Outdoor amenities fill specific needs of the public differently than indoor resources and vice versa.

To maintain long term viability, there needs to be a clear plan and contract. The contract should protect the city’s interests, as well as have shareholder options spelled out in advance. The aquatic project should grow and advance as the time goes. If limitations are found, they should be identified so that they can be understood.

Extreme growth should also be studied to insure sustainability and benchmark decisions by the city. The main thing to remember is quality of product. If you have something built, is it the building that is the success, or the quality of the programs it facilitates that is the measure to go by?

