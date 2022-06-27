SkyWest Airlines proposes new charter service between Scottsbluff, Denver

SkyWest Charter, a new subsidiary of SkyWest Airlines, has filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation to begin servicing more than two dozen airports, including Scottsbluff's Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

“Any time between now and I’m thinking April of next year, they will come to us, offer this service and then offer us a contract to fly under that. That’s my understanding,” Airport Director Raul Aguallo said.

SkyWest had previously announced its intent to end service to Scottsbluff due to a lack of pilots. The new charter service would alleviate that problem.

Earlier this month, the airline had asked the DOT to allow the subsidiary to apply for Part 135 regulations. Currently, Western Nebraska Regional Airport operates flights under Part 139 regulations.

The new Part 135 regulations allow co-pilots to have fewer training hours. With the current pilot shortage, newer first officers will be able to get into a cockpit earlier in their careers.

“It makes what they do smaller. The intent of that, of course, is it allows them to fly with pilots that have less hours," Aguallo said. "I think the captain still has to have 1,500 hours, but I think it allows the first officer to have 500."

The charter company would use the same Bombardier CRJ200 jets the airport currently uses, just with 20 of the seats physically removed for a total of 30 seats per flight.

“It allows us to fly more like a charter service as opposed to a commercial airline service,” Aguallo said. “It’s just the DOT’s way of allowing them to continue to serve us and continue to make a living at it until the pilot shortage eases.”

Fewer passengers per flight would make the airline less money than before, he added, but it would make more money than keeping the planes grounded entirely.

“It’s only a means to an end,” Aguallo said. “The hope is in 18 to 24 months when they get the pilot shortages eliminated and they’re back to full numbers, they’re going to want to fill that jet again.”

He added the airport would “absolutely” accept any contract SkyWest offered.

“It allows us not to have to worry too much about a replacement airline because the intent is for them to stay at this point,” he said.

Even with two 50-seat flights available per day, Western Nebraska Regional Airport was usually only boarding 50 to 60 passengers between them beforehand. The morning flights were usually significantly fuller than those in the afternoon.

Two 30-seat flights would allow for around the same number of passengers. Aguallo said the hope is people will take advantage of the smaller flights to board more evenly between the morning and afternoon flights.

He advised the flying public to stay confident and continue to book flights.

Aguallo said SkyWest will institute its new charter service in chunks. They’ll start in a few cities, get the jets operational, offer contracts and then move on to another batch of cities.

SkyWest had advised 29 communities of its intent to cancel service in March, but a DOT hold-in order required the airline to continue to provide flights until a replacement service could be found. This new charter service will continue to serve 25 of those locations.

The Nebraska airports impacted by the decision were those in Scottsbluff, North Platte and Kearney.

Flights between North Platte and Denver will be among those resuming, but Kearney was not selected as a location for the charter service.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.