Smith announces upcoming Caseworker in your Community event

Washington, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at the upcoming Caseworker in your Community Event in Kimball.

At a mobile office, Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member on Thursday, June 23, Kimball Public Library, 208 S. Walnut, 2 - 3 p.m.

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.

