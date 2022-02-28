 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith announces upcoming staff mobile offices

WASHINTON, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at upcoming Mobile Offices in Kimball, Sidney, Plainview, Henderson, Bloomfield, Oshkosh, Alma, Chappell, O’Neill, Beatrice, Ord, Bartlett and Arthur.

Adrian Smith for 02-27

Congressman Adrian Smith.

At a mobile office, Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations in the Panhandle:

Tuesday, March 1:

Kimball County Transit Building

233 South Chestnut Street, Kimball

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. MT

Monday, March 7:

Cheyenne County Courthouse

1000 10th Avenue, Sidney

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. MT

Monday, March 14:

Garden County Courthouse

611 Main Street, Oshkosh

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. MT

Tuesday, March 15:

Deuel County Courthouse

718 Third Street, Chappell

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. MT

