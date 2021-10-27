Smith expresses concern about ongoing crises

Nebraska’s 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith met with media representatives for a conference call on Wednesday. During his discussion, he provided some information on both his thoughts and actions regarding several issues impacting the 3rd District and the nation.

“As you know, our nation is suffering a number of crises,” Smith began. He specifically pointed out supply line disruption and illegal immigration as some of the factors currently affecting the country. The former, he said, was particularly worrying due to a workforce shortage and increased inflation. Smith said inflation was at a 13-year high and had gone up in every month of 2021.

Smith was among several congressional Republicans, he said, who send a letter to President Joe Biden urging federal action to ensure a functioning supply chain. He said the country needs to have supply lines back on track.