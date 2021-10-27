Smith expresses concern about ongoing crises

Nebraska’s 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith met with media representatives for a conference call on Wednesday. During his discussion, he provided some information on both his thoughts and actions regarding several issues impacting the 3rd District and the nation.
“As you know, our nation is suffering a number of crises,” Smith began. He specifically pointed out supply line disruption and illegal immigration as some of the factors currently affecting the country. The former, he said, was particularly worrying due to a workforce shortage and increased inflation. Smith said inflation was at a 13-year high and had gone up in every month of 2021.
Smith was among several congressional Republicans, he said, who send a letter to President Joe Biden urging federal action to ensure a functioning supply chain. He said the country needs to have supply lines back on track.
A different form of federal action Smith provided his opinions on was vaccination mandates. These were an issue which Smith said would have a negative impact on the workforce. He said they were “infringements on personal freedom (that) undermine our workforce when we need it the least...it’s a mess, I’ve got to say it straight up.” Such mandates, supported by Biden and several gubernatorial and congressional Democrats, impose penalties on workers who don’t take a coronavirus vaccine. Not all workers want to take one, Smith said, and firing them will make labor shortage issues even worse.
Another government decision Smith said was “very problematic” was a proposal by the president to have the IRS monitor the inflows and outflows of bank accounts with more than $10,000 in them. This proposal was previously set to give the IRS information on accounts of more than $600, but it was recently raised after significant pushback by congressional Republicans. “This would effectively require banks to track the purpose of each transaction,” Smith said.
The conference call was short, lasting only ten minutes, and Smith took just a few questions before ending it. One of these questions revolved around the federal government’s $5.5 trillion infrastructure package.
The package is comprised of two deals, one focused on an infrastructure budget for roads, buildings and bridges, and a larger bill dealing with such topics as education, healthcare and climate policy. Smith said passing a ‘hard’ infrastructure bill is necessary, but that combining the two “will be something that would be damaging to America.”