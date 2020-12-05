Smith thankful for Nebraska roots during pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith has been glad to be able to spend time back home in Gering.

As Congress has gone back and forth with its ability to convene as a group, Smith told the Star-Herald it’s comforting to be in Gering and able to make a quick trip to the hardware store or make a fast food run as opposed to the congestion and difficulty those tasks present in Washington D.C.

Americans are looking to Washington for relief and solutions to the difficulty and problems COVID-19 has brought on in the country. President-elect Joe Biden and Democrats have been promoting a stimulus package at more than $900 billion that doesn’t involve any of the direct payments to taxpayers that were in the original stimulus package from May. Smith said he hasn’t read the bill, but he hopes it targets the right areas.

“I hope the relief is targeted at those who need it the most and can be productive in our economy,” he said. “Some of the policies we’ve had since last spring off and on, I think have been counterproductive and have added complications to the already disrupted supply chains, so we have to be very careful with that.”

Smith said he will be looking for help for small businesses, perhaps some loan possibilities.