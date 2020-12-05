Smith thankful for Nebraska roots during pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith has been glad to be able to spend time back home in Gering.
As Congress has gone back and forth with its ability to convene as a group, Smith told the Star-Herald it’s comforting to be in Gering and able to make a quick trip to the hardware store or make a fast food run as opposed to the congestion and difficulty those tasks present in Washington D.C.
Americans are looking to Washington for relief and solutions to the difficulty and problems COVID-19 has brought on in the country. President-elect Joe Biden and Democrats have been promoting a stimulus package at more than $900 billion that doesn’t involve any of the direct payments to taxpayers that were in the original stimulus package from May. Smith said he hasn’t read the bill, but he hopes it targets the right areas.
“I hope the relief is targeted at those who need it the most and can be productive in our economy,” he said. “Some of the policies we’ve had since last spring off and on, I think have been counterproductive and have added complications to the already disrupted supply chains, so we have to be very careful with that.”
Smith said he will be looking for help for small businesses, perhaps some loan possibilities.
“These aren’t always easy to do, but I think those concepts from last spring have been largely successful,” he said. “We want to have the objective of keeping people working. I think the states have gotten better at the restrictions and so forth. The total closures have not been economically good, and I think ultimately haven’t been seen as effective. Nebraska, I think, has done quite well in terms of how we’ve handled it, and I think the data points to that as well.”
COVID-19 is obviously the biggest issue facing the country right now, Smith said, but he said trade policies, health care (especially rural health care), telehealth and working toward Americans having more choices in health care are important.
“We know trade is an important topic for ag producers, but also every consumer across our country is, I think, wanting good trade policy,” Smith said. “We’ve made a lot of progress over the past few years in terms of getting good trade policy on the books, whether it’s USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement) or some other trade deals with Japan, China and now looking at the (United Kingdom), Kenya as well.”
Maintaining good foreign trade policy, Smith said, ultimately helps the American worker.
“I’m hoping we can maintain some continuity with that moving forward and that we can also work on family savings issues to get folks to not just think about their financial future more, but to do what we can to empower them to take action,” he said. “We need a growing economy for that so there are more financial opportunities for folks to save. Before COVID, we were on a great trajectory of increased wages and a growing economy. We had labor shortages as such that it was certainly in an employer’s interest to not just pay competitive wages, but to do so in an innovative fashion through a 401K or various other savings options.”
With the likelihood of Biden becoming the next U.S. President, Smith said he is hoping to see the divide between Democrats and Republicans decrease, but he said there is a long way to go. According to Google, President Donald Trump received more than 74 million votes in the 2020 election, more than the 69.5 million Barack Obama received when he won a second term in 2012.
“A lot of Democrats haven’t come to terms with that, that Donald Trump got so many votes,” Smith said. “I think it’s a message from the American people that folks in Washington, especially on Pennsylvania Avenue, need to be in touch with the American people. I think President Trump has proven, certainly with the election as well, that there needs to be more concern about the average American, and this out-of-touch nature.”
Smith said the number of seats gained by Republicans in the House reflects on that thought, and he is hoping Republicans will gain the majority in the Senate, although two special elections in Georgia will seal the fate of the Senate. Pending the result of those elections Jan. 5, the Senate could go anywhere from 52-48 Republican to a 50-50 split.
“We need to stick to policies that grow our economy, create more opportunity and get the government out of the way," Smith said. “The notion that the government is constantly needing to intervene in every single thing, it doesn’t work economically. America is a big country, and I don’t care if all 535 members of the House and Senate are elected, that doesn’t mean solutions need to come out of Washington.”
Much of Smith’s time, he said, is spent fighting bad stuff as opposed to creating positives for the country. He cited this week in particular when the issues coming before the House were less important to the country’s health and economic growth, and more targeted at smaller issues such as the Big Cat Public Safety Act and marijuana legislation.
“The whole week of votes this week has been cats and cannabis,” Smith said. “Or maybe call it pets and pot. I don’t think the American people are wanting Congress to be focused on these things. They want their Congress to be focused on COVID and what we can do to help small businesses and folks who are struggling. Often times, it means the government getting out of the way, but other times it takes Congress to do that as well.”
