Smith to hold virtual mobile offices
WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will hold virtual mobile offices to meet with constituents of the Third District on Wednesday, June 9. In order to ensure sufficient capacity, Smith is offering two Virtual Mobile Office sessions. Those interested in attending must pre-register for the session of their choice via the links provided below.

A mobile office allows constituents to meet directly with Smith about federal issues and take advantage of the constituent services available through his office, such as assisting individuals with challenges they face while working with a federal agency, ordering flags flown over the U.S. Capitol, and booking future tours in Washington D.C.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will hold these virtual mobile offices on Wednesday, June 9, at the following times:

Virtual Mobile Office - Session 1

Wednesday, June 9

12 p.m.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ncoi7uB9Rn2RULzhEqZKQA

Virtual Mobile Office - Session 2

Wednesday, June 9

4 p.m

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-Nq8Tg-ZTKOJT6J6Qm3L0A

For additional information, please contact Congressman Smith’s Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333 or Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.

