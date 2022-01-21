Smith to run for 9th term in Congress

“Knowing how important trade is, especially for Nebraska, we have an opportunity to shape the future of our economy ... we always want to keep our eyes on the future when expanding (it),” Smith said.

However, Smith said some of the bills which would most impact Nebraska are ones that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not schedule.

He said an expansion on infrastructure would be good for the state, specifically pointing to the long-running goals of the Heartland Expressway project to create a multilane highway throughout the Panhandle. Local officials coming together for a common cause is something Smith said he likes to see.

The congressman stressed the need to fill vacant job positions and to improve the economy despite the state of Nebraska having record-low unemployment numbers. Smith said there were strong points to having so many workers in the state, “but when we have empty shelves in retail stores, car dealers struggling to get inventory, the worst inflation in 40 years ... we need better policies.” He said the government should be more careful about injecting money into the economy and that some people who receive funds might not want or need them.