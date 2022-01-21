Smith to run for 9th term in Congress

Congressman Adrian Smith, the representative for Nebraska’s 3rd District, announced on Wednesday his intent to run for re-election. If elected, this would be Gering native’s ninth term in office.
“I feel like I’ve gotten better at my job and I’m able to better represent the 3rd District,” the Republican congressman told the Star-Herald. “...The continuity and the need to push back on the President’s agenda is the number one goal I have because I think it’s harmful to America.”
Citing issues such as rising inflation rates and broken supply chains during President Joe Biden’s tenure, Smith said it would be important for Republicans to retake the House and Senate in this fall’s elections.
One of Smith’s goals, he told the Star-Herald, was to continue to advocate for bills which support telehealth measures. In 2021, Smith introduced or co-sponsored several pieces of legislature which revolved around providing health-related services electronically.
“Hopefully we take the majority in the fall, though it is a bipartisan issue I may add, but I look forward to bringing on many of my colleagues to support telehealth measures,” he said.
Smith will have more sway as the Ranking Republican Member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade. He was appointed to this position on Wednesday and said one of his goals in this capacity was to ensure the country maintains productive trade agreements.
“Knowing how important trade is, especially for Nebraska, we have an opportunity to shape the future of our economy ... we always want to keep our eyes on the future when expanding (it),” Smith said.
However, Smith said some of the bills which would most impact Nebraska are ones that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not schedule.
He said an expansion on infrastructure would be good for the state, specifically pointing to the long-running goals of the Heartland Expressway project to create a multilane highway throughout the Panhandle. Local officials coming together for a common cause is something Smith said he likes to see.
The congressman stressed the need to fill vacant job positions and to improve the economy despite the state of Nebraska having record-low unemployment numbers. Smith said there were strong points to having so many workers in the state, “but when we have empty shelves in retail stores, car dealers struggling to get inventory, the worst inflation in 40 years ... we need better policies.” He said the government should be more careful about injecting money into the economy and that some people who receive funds might not want or need them.
“...It’s spending money we don’t have ... and (is) contributing to inflation in so many ways,” he said.
Smith said he would begin a campaign tour of meeting with constituents next week. He said he’d start the tour in central Nebraska but would travel to the western portion of the state soon.
Smith has handily won his previous re-election bids, attaining at least 70% of the vote in each of his last seven elections. So far, Smith is the only candidate to enter the 3rd District race. The primary election will take place on May 10, and the general election is on Nov. 8.