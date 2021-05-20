Smith votes against bipartisan commission to examine insurrection

The commission, Fortenberry said, would be composed of five Democrats and five Republicans with no one holding veto power. Smith said he is concerned about “some personalities that have been discussed” as possibly being appointed to the commission “that I’m not sure would be entering with an open mind.”

Fortenberry, of Lincoln, was among 35 Republicans who voted with Democrats and against their party leadership. The bill creating the commission passed the House, 252-175. In the Senate, the bill needs at least 10 Republicans to join Democrats in supporting the measure to overcome a filibuster. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been vocal about his opposition. The Senate could consider the bill next week.

During Wednesday’s call, Smith also spoke about his opposition to the Biden Administration’s proposal to repeal stepped-up basis from the tax code and require payment of capital gains taxes at death. Smith and Rep. Michelle Fischbach, of Minnesota, led 130 of their House of Representative colleagues in sending a letter earlier this morning outlining their opposition.

Smith said the proposal “will certainly harm our economy at a time when we need to be growing it the most, probably more so than in the history of our country.”