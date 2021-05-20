Smith votes against bipartisan commission to examine insurrection

Third District Congressman Adrian Smith, who represents the Panhandle, didn’t join other state Congressmen in supporting legislation to create an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
During a media call ahead of the vote Wednesday, Smith outlined concerns on the proposed commission, saying that investigations are already underway and “multiple hundred” arrests have been made by authorities.
“I think we can get a lot more information on what exactly took place,” he said, without the formation of a commission. A commission is unnecessary to gather information.
According to Smith, “one thing that I think is particularly telling, and that is that Speaker Pelosi and only Democrats came up with a supplemental spending bill — a large one I might add — proposing to spend all these new dollars creating new reasons to spend the dollars in response to January 6, without any input from our side of the aisle, and or actually even proposing these expenditures before their commission would even come up with recommendations.”
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s First District, and Congressman Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska’s Second District, both voted to support the creation of the commission. Like Smith, both men are Republicans.
The commission, Fortenberry said, would be composed of five Democrats and five Republicans with no one holding veto power. Smith said he is concerned about “some personalities that have been discussed” as possibly being appointed to the commission “that I’m not sure would be entering with an open mind.”
Fortenberry, of Lincoln, was among 35 Republicans who voted with Democrats and against their party leadership. The bill creating the commission passed the House, 252-175. In the Senate, the bill needs at least 10 Republicans to join Democrats in supporting the measure to overcome a filibuster. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been vocal about his opposition. The Senate could consider the bill next week.
During Wednesday’s call, Smith also spoke about his opposition to the Biden Administration’s proposal to repeal stepped-up basis from the tax code and require payment of capital gains taxes at death. Smith and Rep. Michelle Fischbach, of Minnesota, led 130 of their House of Representative colleagues in sending a letter earlier this morning outlining their opposition.
Smith said the proposal “will certainly harm our economy at a time when we need to be growing it the most, probably more so than in the history of our country.”
He said that the proposals will “without a doubt devastate every farm, ranch and small business in the country, while simultaneously creating a major new administrative burden for every family who loses a loved one.”
He cited two reasons that he says that capital gains taxes haven’t been assessed before being sold before: keeping capital in businesses to create jobs and keeping assets like land and machinery in service. He said he supports maintaining the stepped up basis, because he believes it to be good policy and to ensure the continuity of family farms and small businesses.
The congressman said that he has supported repeal of the death tax in the past, and he calls proposals to repeal the stepped-up basis from the tax code and require payment of capital gains taxes at death a “back-door death tax.”
Thirteen Democrat members of Congress sent out a similar letter opposing the proposal, Smith said.
“We want and need small businesses, farms, ranchers and ranches to stay in families and in small communities and the ownership in small communities. But let me tell you that adding an additional layer of taxes like this would make it incredibly difficult to do...”
Smith also outlined his opposition of the so-called 30x30 initiative of Biden’s executive order on climate change, directing the Secretary of Interior, Secretary of Agriculture and other senior officials to develop a plan to conserve at least 30 U.S. lands and freshwater and 30% of U.S. ocean areas by 2030. Smith echoed other Republican leaders described the conservation goal as “nothing short of a federal land and power grab,” while USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, who has enjoyed bipartisan support, has disputed those characterizations.
He said he has heard from ag producers concerned that programs and initiatives will impact their lives, livelihoods and communities. He said that future decisions should be science-based, and broadly incorporate stakeholders and rural communities that deserve to have a voice in how to manage local land and water. However, Smith also said that he had not reviewed Biden’s “America the Beautiful Plan” in its entirety, which included more information on the 30x30 initiative and its principles.
“I’m willing to hear out Secretary Vilsack,” he said. “But the fact that an executive order was already issued with such vigor ... the overall objective seems arbitrary,” he said.
Sen. Deb Fischer has also spoken out about the 30x30 initiative.