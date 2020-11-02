Some Panhandle counties reporting record early votes

For the last day of early voting Messersmith said the office had 179 people vote.

“It was unbelievable, the lines went out the hall and down the stairs,” she said.

Banner and Kimball county clerks said they did not have numbers for in-person early voting Monday morning. Kimball County Clerk Cathy Sibal said 845 ballots were returned out of the 909 requested and Banner County Clerk Lisa Cross said the office received 148 ballots of the 163 requested.

Sheridan County Clerk Sindy Couburn said the county saw a decrease in early voters with 900 compared to the primary, which had about 1,200 participants.

Sioux County Clerk Michelle Zimmerman said 270 early voters, which is 30% participation for a county with 885 registered voters. Sioux County had 60% of voters participate in the primary.

Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist said 3,775 people have vote early out of 5,517 eligible voters, beating the 3,032 who voted in the primary.

“We were hoping to hit 60% (of the total electorate),” she said.

Morrill County Clerk Kathy Brandt receives the all ballots via mail. Morrill County had about 60% of registered voters participate in the primary, and 73% for in the General Election as of Monday morning.