Some Panhandle counties reporting record early votes

Nebraska’s participation in the primary shattered decades-old records for participation, and the early election numbers look to continue that trend for the general election in the Panhandle.
The Nebraska primary, which occurred in May when the pandemic was hitting the state hard, had 39% participation with 492,580 votes casts, the vast majority of those – 400.000 – by mail. The last all-time high was in 1972 with 413,015 votes cast. The 2016 election by contrast had 313,468 total votes cast.
In Scotts Bluff County, 28% of eligible voters participated in the primary, but early voters surpassed that with 7,435 requests to vote early the county or just more than 30% of eligible voters.
“This year is an outlier for sure, these are some pretty big figures,” Deputy County Clerk John Allen told the Star-Herald Monday evening.
Box Butte County Clerk Judy Messersmith said the office saw record engagement.
“We were right at 3,000 voters, which is a record,” she said. “We don’t have 3,000 votes total in an election.”
Box Butte had 42% of eligible voters participate in the primary totaling 3,216 votes. Messersmith said she didn’t have the numbers in front of her Monday evening, but estimated they already surpassed that in early voting.
For the last day of early voting Messersmith said the office had 179 people vote.
“It was unbelievable, the lines went out the hall and down the stairs,” she said.
Banner and Kimball county clerks said they did not have numbers for in-person early voting Monday morning. Kimball County Clerk Cathy Sibal said 845 ballots were returned out of the 909 requested and Banner County Clerk Lisa Cross said the office received 148 ballots of the 163 requested.
Sheridan County Clerk Sindy Couburn said the county saw a decrease in early voters with 900 compared to the primary, which had about 1,200 participants.
Sioux County Clerk Michelle Zimmerman said 270 early voters, which is 30% participation for a county with 885 registered voters. Sioux County had 60% of voters participate in the primary.
Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist said 3,775 people have vote early out of 5,517 eligible voters, beating the 3,032 who voted in the primary.
“We were hoping to hit 60% (of the total electorate),” she said.
Morrill County Clerk Kathy Brandt receives the all ballots via mail. Morrill County had about 60% of registered voters participate in the primary, and 73% for in the General Election as of Monday morning.
Brandt said of the 3,158 sent out, they only have about 900 still to come in, so they’re at about 70%. Brandt said “a few” ballots were rejected for being filled out improperly.
She said mail-in voting is net benefit in the end. “It’s a lot of work when it’s here, but then we don’t have to worry about polling places and all the things that go with that process,” Brandt said.
Morrill County had 1,851 voters for the primary election.
Mindy Kezar, Garden County election commissioner operates an all mail-vote county. So far, 74% of ballots have been returned. Ballots have to be to the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on Election day. Garden County had 67% participation in the primary.
“We switched to all mail-in in 2018, and it’s been pretty successful for us so far,” she said.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can find polling places at https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.
Justin Garcia, Mark McCarthy and Olivia Wieseler contributed to the reporting of this article.
