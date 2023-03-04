Kevin Spencer was the first city manager and chief of police to receive the League of Nebraska Municipalities League Distinguished Service Award, an award that historically was given to only state senators and was last presented in 2007.

“The League recognizes the tremendous work Spencer did to advocate for the passage of this landmark legislation,” the league press release reads. “(His) numerous trips to Lincoln, countless hours on Zoom meetings with state senators, law enforcement agencies, the league and other stakeholders.”

Spencer, who serves as the Scottsbluff chief of police and city manager, was recognized “for his exceptional leadership, dedication and advocacy resulting in passage of LB 1014 and LB 1241 during the 2022 legislative session,” according to the release. He also served as president of the Police Chiefs Association of Nebraska during this time.

“I’m blessed to have the support of all the chiefs across the state,” he said. “It was great leading them for the two years that I did.”

Spencer knew he was nominated for the award, but his recognition was a bigger deal than he imagined. However, he said the passage of the legislative bills was a collaborative effort.

“It was quite the honor,” he told the Star-Herald. “I definitely want to give credit to Lynn Rex (league executive director) and her staff, Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller and Dawson County Sheriff Mark Montgomery. We all worked really hard on this and we all contributed.”

Spencer played an instrumental role in the passage of the two bills as he testified in front of the judiciary and appropriations committees. The bills are making transformational improvements in training facilities and laws to benefit law enforcement agencies statewide. Former Gov. Pete Ricketts referred to the 2022 session as the “year for law enforcement.”

LB 1014 appropriates funds to upgrade the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island. Spencer participated in nearly every monthly Zoom meeting Ricketts hosted with municipal officials where he emphasized the value of allocating $50 million of the state’s “American Rescue Plan” funds to complete COVID-19-related infrastructure upgrades to the training center. Ricketts assigned $47.4 million in LB 1014 in his ARP Act budget presented to the legislature.

“We want to make sure we’re able to attract and retain the best officers that we can,” Spencer told the Star-Herald. “We think we have a great state-of-the-art training facility that we will attract the best. Not only that, but it’s going to be a place Nebraska certified officers and maybe officers from out of state can come and train in a great facility.”

He added, “This was truly one way to touch every community in Nebraska; this is going to provide every community with well-trained officers who feel appreciated and have a good training facility.”

All Scottsbluff police officers will go through the academy at the Grand Island facility as well as additional trainings at later times.

LB 1241 expedited reciprocity applications of officers transferring from other states to support increasing vacancies in law enforcement due to COVID-19, elevated caseloads, increased violence and criminal activity. The bill helps address the ongoing statewide crisis by helping agencies attract and retain officers, including those certified in other states.

Spencer added how the support of his wife, Rhonda, was vital during the late-night rides home from Lincoln.

“It was really a fun, rewarding time to be doing that kind of work,” he said. “It was just refreshing. We knew we were blessed to be living in the Midwest, specifically western Nebraska, because the community the support that we do enjoy.”

As a member of law enforcement, Spencer said the goal is to be engaged in the communities to better people’s lives and keep the communities safe. At the time, the national news narrative toward law enforcement juxtaposed that seen in Nebraska, which Spencer said was validation that, as a state, they are doing something right to earn the support from the community and legislature.

The league acknowledged Spencer’s extraordinary leadership, dedication and advocacy on behalf of law enforcement officers in Nebraska. The impact of Spencer’s work continues to benefit police departments and citizens across the state.