State auditor’s office asks rural fire districts to enact more oversight

State auditors asked the Melbeta-Minatare Rural Fire District to monitor its budget closely and amend as necessary after they overspent it by $410,870. In another instance, auditors asked Scottsbluff Rural and Alliance fire districts to reconcile tens of thousands of dollars difference between banking records and their own ledgers.
These were just some of the state’s guidance to improve efficiency and control of public money in rural fire districts, accounts, which are rarely examined because of how little money passes through them, fund the often volunteer fire departments that protect sparsely populated counties and small towns.
The Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts sent letters dated Jan. 5 to rural fire districts across the state, including the 35 fire districts that cover the Panhandle.
Letters cited issues at all 35 rural fire districts. Some failed to have the proper approval by the boards for expenses. Some failed to get checks signed by at least two people, a common practice to help prevent financial mismanagement. Many districts were dinged for both.
None of the rural fire districts accused with mismanagement or required to undergo an audit, but instead, given recommendations by the auditor’s office.
The auditors’ letters — which are public — offered a unique look into the finances of these isolated, mostly volunteer departments, which collect thousands — some in the hundreds of thousands) of tax dollars held in accounts that haven’t been examined by state officials in years.
While most letters recommended policy changes to ensure boards were approving all purchases and that two people sign every check, the auditor pointed out a handful of other concerns in Panhandle rural fire district budgets, writing that they hope the districts find their suggestions to fix them useful.
Those concerns included different recorded amounts of money passed through the banks and noted in ledgers; “potentially disallowed purchases” with taxpayer money; reimbursements without supporting documentation and overspent budgets.
THE OFFICE
Auditor-In-Charge, Dakota Christensen, who helped prepare the letters, told the Star-Herald that most audit waivers requested of the office were granted by the office, but the additional recommendations was a new process.
“Our office is just doing a little more detailed review of these waivers,” he said, adding that they did a similar project with smaller Villages last year.
“We thought these little hoops that they have to jump through would be pretty minor, and hopefully, identify any major concerns regarding non-compliance with state statute or possibly identify any fraud – hoping there is none,” he said. “But it’s kind of a good double check, because they haven’t been looked at for several years.”
Christensen said audits can cost several thousand dollars, which is not feasible every year for smaller entities like Villages or Fire Districts.
“In the past, there have been entities denied because just the dollar thresholds are too high to be ‘low-risk enough,’” he said. “And then there’s just enough high-risk activity going through, we need you to have an audit done by CPA and other or our office.”
THE LETTERS
All but one recommendation letter asked boards to approve all purchases, which is required by Nebraska law, and prevents misuse of funds. They also asked for districts to ensure checks have two signatures – or institute both policies, saying without those procedures there’s “an increased risk of lack of transparency.”
In addition to those recommendations, the auditor’s office found a handful of other concerns in the fire districts. Out of the seven districts contacted by the Star-Herald, only members from the Alliance Fire District and the Scottsbluff Rural Fire District responded for comment.
In Scottsbluff Rural and Alliance rural fire districts, the auditor noted “audit waiver activity.” That means the district’s records differed on how much money passed through the bank versus how much they recorded in rural fire district ledgers.This is called a variance.
Scottsbluff Rural had a variance of $15,836. Alliance had a variance of $23,660.
Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Paul Reisig said he had not seen the letters and didn’t know about the variance, as of Thursday, but said “I’ll try to get to the bottom of this.”
Messages left for the treasurer for the Scottsbluff Rural Fire District were not returned.
Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker told the Star-Herald Tuesday that he just received the letter, but didn’t know how the difference in books and bank statements came about.
“I think that what that is, (a $23,660 variance) wasn’t noted as a mutual financial deposit, but I’m not 100% sure,” Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker said he was surprised to get more than a one-paragraph letter from the auditor’s office, but said he was glad this was brought to his attention.
“We’re working in cooperation. We’re not trying to hide anything, we haven’t changed how we do business,” he said. “This is the first time that we received an audit waiver request — that’s been approved — that has some comments and recommendations.”
On the auditor’s side, Christensen said the office looked at bank statements, check images, book activity and meeting minutes to make their recommendations.
He said there’s no threshold for a variance that’s concerning, instead variance discrepancies were a case-by-case basis, and couldn’t say much more than was stated in the letters.
“We look at it, we determine there’s this activity that’s going through their bank floor or threshold, and we did not see any other red flags, so we might not be too concerned,” Christensen said.
He added that if the office has additional findings that might change how they handle a fire district.
“If we have all these other red flags, then we start looking at it closer and then, just case by case, we’re gonna see if we need to look at it closer or deny them (their audit waiver),” he said.
Alliance and Crawford were both dinged for “potentially disallowed purchases’’ with taxpayer money. Both of those purchases were at local flower shops for funeral flowers, Crawford’s with two payments totaling $250 and Alliance with one check for $65. According to the letters, no entity is allowed to use taxpayer dollars for flowers or memorials for deceased elected officials, employees or their families, citing a Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission handbook adopted in 1993.
Shoemaker said the flowers had been for a board member’s deceased relative and said he didn’t know it was unallowed until the letter.
“Again, no malintent, (we) didn’t maybe necessarily know that that wasn’t an appropriate use,” Shoemaker said. “So I think we’re making arrangements to reimburse the district the $65.”
In Kimball’s rural fire district, two donations both labeled “X-mas donation,” require documenting how the funds were to be spent, since they come from taxpayer dollars. The first donation was $1,000 to the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department, the second was $500 to the Kimball Volunteer Women’s Auxiliary. Both checks were also only signed by one person, violating the dual signature requirement. Treasurer Barry Friederick was not reached for comment.
Several expense reimbursements to the Dalton Rural Fire District did not have “any supporting documentation” for those expenses to verify the summary is appropriate.
Bridgeport and Minatare-Melbeta Rural Fire Districts both outspent budgets. Bridgeport spent $35,116 more than budgeted, while Minatare-Melbeta spent $410,870 above the adopted budget. The auditor’s office said no amendment was filed with the office for either fire district’s additional expenditures, making them noncompliant with state statute. Neither district’s board members were reached for comment.
WHAT’S NEXT?
In Alliance, Shoemaker said the fire district’s board will implement the recommendations from the auditor’s office at its meeting Tuesday. It’s already the top item on their agenda.
“This information is intended to improve internal controls, right. And so it’s a partnership, it’s saying, ‘We don’t necessarily believe that you’re doing something wrong, but here’s some ways to make sure that you don’t do something wrong,’” Shoemaker said.
At the state auditor’s office, Christensen said the office will see what happens in a year, although returning to examine fire district accounts is not set in stone.
“Basically, our plan right now is probably to look at (rural fire districts) next year, when they submit another waiver request, and see if they addressed it,” he said.
The audit letters can be found on the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts at https://www.nebraska.gov/auditor/FileSearch/entity.cgi?cat=OE.