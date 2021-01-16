State auditor’s office asks rural fire districts to enact more oversight

He added that if the office has additional findings that might change how they handle a fire district.

“If we have all these other red flags, then we start looking at it closer and then, just case by case, we’re gonna see if we need to look at it closer or deny them (their audit waiver),” he said.

Alliance and Crawford were both dinged for “potentially disallowed purchases’’ with taxpayer money. Both of those purchases were at local flower shops for funeral flowers, Crawford’s with two payments totaling $250 and Alliance with one check for $65. According to the letters, no entity is allowed to use taxpayer dollars for flowers or memorials for deceased elected officials, employees or their families, citing a Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission handbook adopted in 1993.

Shoemaker said the flowers had been for a board member’s deceased relative and said he didn’t know it was unallowed until the letter.

“Again, no malintent, (we) didn’t maybe necessarily know that that wasn’t an appropriate use,” Shoemaker said. “So I think we’re making arrangements to reimburse the district the $65.”