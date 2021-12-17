State Board candidate campaigns for student, teacher retention

Elizabeth Tegtmeier chose to run for the Nebraska State Board of Education in part because of how their decisions hit close to home.
The North Platte resident has five children, all of whom are school-aged, “so our family is really impacted by decisions made by the board,” she said. She and her husband began discussing a campaign in May and she officially announced her candidacy in August.
Tegtmeier has visited more than 40 locations during her time on the campaign trail, crisscrossing the expansive District 7, which covers 44 counties in the western half of the state. “One thing I’ve noticed as I’ve traveled, listening to the citizens of District 7, (is) they want a representative who will stand up to the radical indoctrination of their children and grandchildren,” she said.
One driving force behind her candidacy was the announcement of proposed changes to the state’s sex education standards.
These would have taught kindergarteners about same-sex relationships; first-graders about gender identity; and older children about oral, anal and vaginal sex. The development of these standards was halted in September after strong backlash.
“Those health standards did not correspond to the values here in western Nebraska,” Tegtmeier said.
She also said she was concerned about the state’s academic proficiency. The state’s Department of Education released these reports earlier this month. They show that only 48% of Nebraska students are proficient in language arts and just 46% are proficient in mathematics.
“From parents to educators, local school boards to superintendents, people are very concerned about the direction of education in Nebraska,” Tegtmeier said. “...They’re the ones who understand best what the (students’) needs are. I want to be a representative who is listening to her constituents. I think that’s the key.”
With experience educating in private schools, public schools, and a homeschool setting, Tegtmeier said she could connect with constituents who employ any of these education methods. “They know best what their community needs,” she said, adding that people in District 7 want more local control over educational matters.
She said she has focused many of her campaign’s issues based on what potential constituents in these fields have told her about.
One issue is solving the state’s teacher shortage, which teachers told her has grown worse since the coronavirus pandemic began. She also mentioned acquiring more state aid for schools to use, as administrators she has spoken with say they’re not receiving enough of it.
She said she’d also like to help retain students in the state.
“One thing that I think is important for western Nebraska is using education to keep our students here after they graduate,” Tegtmeier said.
She said the state’s Career Pathways systems are a good way of doing just that. They pair students with local businesses for internships. The workers help the students understand the needs of their industries.
If students choose to stay in rural communities, Tegtmeier said, then they can help prevent the populations of those places from declining. “Education isn’t just good for the individual. It really helps the entire community...it’s good for western Nebraska when kids can see they can have really good opportunities (here),” she said.
Tegtmeier said she had received numerous endorsements from other politicians, including seven of the nine state senators whose own districts are a part of District 7. The primary elections for not only the board of education, but for all Nebraskan elections, will take place on May 10, 2022.