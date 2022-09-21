STATE OF THE VALLEY: Leaders highlight tax breakdowns, economic progress in communities

Local leaders provided a look behind the scenes at accomplishments and expenditures during the annual State of the Valley luncheon Wednesday.

Around 100 guests attended the event, which was organized by the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee, at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Scottsbluff.

Speakers included Ken Meyer, chair of the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners; Jeanne McKerrigan, mayor of Scottsbluff; Tony Kaufman, mayor of Gering; and former state senator John Harms.

— Scotts Bluff County

Meyer began his presentation by going over where county tax money goes. The county received $98.5 million in taxes from July 2021 to June 2022, some $33 million of which went toward the county’s school districts in the form of disbursements.

Meyer also provided examples of tax payments from each of the five county districts to showcase how money is divided among different entities such as cemeteries, school districts, the Western Nebraska Regional Airport and Western Nebraska Community College.

He later described some of the funding provided to emergency services, such as $2.9 million to the county’s detention center, $2.5 million to the sheriff’s department and $1.6 million to the court system.

“I hope that gives you an idea of where that money is going to. You guys are in charge. It’s all your money,” Meyer told attendees. “…If you have an issue with anything in the county, call any one of (your) five commissioners. You don’t have to call the one in your district. We’ll try to answer your questions.”

— Scottsbluff

McKerrigan said Scottsbluff receives 63% of its budgeted general fund revenue from sales, occupation and property taxes — 83% of that amount being sales tax. An additional 31% of their overall revenue comes from Nebraska Public Power District lease payments.

The city received estimated sales tax revenue of $7 million over the fiscal year, with much of its general fund expenses going toward the police and fire departments.

McKerrigan said Scottsbluff leveraged more than $2 million in grants and loans to benefit and build local businesses, creating more than 80 new jobs. Other events she praised were the opening of the Terry Carpenter dog park, planned renovation of Cleveland Field, and continued work on the 18th Street Plaza.

She also applauded the city’s fire and police departments for their community involvement through events like a youth firefighter camp and the National Night Out.

After her presentation, McKerrigan turned the mic over to Harms, who promoted a half-cent sales tax increase to raise money for a new aquatics center. The plan would raise tax in Scottsbluff from 7% to 7.5%. Harms estimated it would garner $15 million to $18 million over a decade.

The new center would replace the city’s existing aging aquatic and pool facilities, he said.

“I’ve had the opportunity in the 50 years I’ve been here to participate in a lot of projects, and this is one of the best I think I’ve had,” Harms said. “It will bring money to your community … swimmers will come here for meets, they’ll stay in our hotels, eat at our restaurants, and they’ll shop here, but you’ve got to know how to market that.”

— Gering

Kaufman presented at the State of the Valley for the last time, as he serves his last months in office.

“This is my last one and it’s kind of bittersweet,” Kaufman said. “We’ve had some great partnerships and such great leaders throughout our communities that I’ve had the privilege to work with, and this group … is second to none. We’ve got great organizations in our community and were in good hands going forward.”

He said Gering’s fiscal budget is projected to be $48 million; unlike Scottsbluff, these primarily come from utility funds.

Kaufman said Gering is trying to grow its economic development with new businesses like the Infinite Medical Spa and Emporium Express Bean and Bottle.

Additional projects include a housing development at Heritage Estates and a pickleball court near Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

The mayor praised the city’s firefighters, as well, for their work in battling large wildfires in the Wildcat Hills this year.

Kaufman also applauded the voters’ passage of Proposition 1, which approved a half-cent sales tax — effective Oct. 1 — to fund citywide infrastructure projects.

“There is not a neighborhood in the community that isn’t going to be touched by our water project, sewer project or street project,” he said.

Gering maintains 62 miles of road, 65 miles of sewer drains and 75 miles of water mains.

Kaufman said the city has seen increased tourism events as well, such as the Class B boy’s state golf tournament and Old West Balloon Fest.