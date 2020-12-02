State Sen. John Stinner looks ahead to legislative session

If there is one certainty for the upcoming legislative session, it’s that the 2021 session will be uncertain.

Between COVID-19, redistricting and the realities of a budget year, the 90-day legislative session will likely be packed wall to wall with legislation, according to Gering’s Sen. John Stinner.

Stinner headlined a Pre-Legislative breakfast on Wednesday, a normally in-person event hosted by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce.

Stinner — along with Gov. Pete Ricketts who gave a pre-recorded statement at the start of the event — lauded the omnibus LB 1107 as a significant improvement. LB 1107 was a last-minute compromise and marriage of three bills: Tax relief, business incentives and money for a University of Nebraska project. The bill was proposed and rushed to the final reading.

From his perspective, Ricketts pointed to the budget as a major piece of legislation to watch for in 2021.

“We’re not going to have the ability to spend at will, but we’re not going to have to make some of the tough decisions that other states are,” Ricketts said.