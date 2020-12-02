State Sen. John Stinner looks ahead to legislative session

If there is one certainty for the upcoming legislative session, it’s that the 2021 session will be uncertain.
Between COVID-19, redistricting and the realities of a budget year, the 90-day legislative session will likely be packed wall to wall with legislation, according to Gering’s Sen. John Stinner.
Stinner headlined a Pre-Legislative breakfast on Wednesday, a normally in-person event hosted by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce.
Stinner — along with Gov. Pete Ricketts who gave a pre-recorded statement at the start of the event — lauded the omnibus LB 1107 as a significant improvement. LB 1107 was a last-minute compromise and marriage of three bills: Tax relief, business incentives and money for a University of Nebraska project. The bill was proposed and rushed to the final reading.
From his perspective, Ricketts pointed to the budget as a major piece of legislation to watch for in 2021.
“We’re not going to have the ability to spend at will, but we’re not going to have to make some of the tough decisions that other states are,” Ricketts said.
Still, Stinner opened his remarks by acknowledging the still-present coronavirus pandemic. Stinner reiterated Ricketts’ remarks in his portion of the event and said that the coronavirus will likely still be around in April and possibly May, despite recent vaccine developments.
“Follow the CDC guidelines and please stay safe,” Stinner said.
Stinner also gave a public “thank you” Panhandle Public Health Director Kim Engel for her work.
“I’m glad that you’re still upright,” he said.
Most of Stinner’s comments focused on the upcoming budget. He said he was looking forward to the upcoming forecasting boards to get a better picture of the government’s spending.
He also said he was proud of the passage of the land bank bill.
“That took me four years,” he said. “I stuck with it because I thought it was significant legislation for rural Nebraska.”
Stinner said the land bank system allows blighted properties to be improved with lower burdens. He said that the system was a big gain for communities in western Nebraska.
The legislative session begins on Jan. 6.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.