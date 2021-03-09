State. Sen. John Stinner talks budget, census, taxes in monthly call

State Sen. John Stinner gave an update on the budget, census and taxes during his twice-a-month call with constituents. The call is put on by the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce and features Stinner reporting his actions to prominent constituents in the Panhandle.
At the start of the call, Stinner said he quarantined after someone in his office came down with COVID-19.
“I’ve been using my Zoom and all-day Zooms into committee and trying to stay on top of things there,” he said.
Otherwise, Stinner said the Appropriations Committee has been using the last two weeks to examine the budget requests from state agencies.
“It’s kind of the first cut of the budget,” he said.
The Appropriations Committee, which Stinner chairs, is responsible for building a budget that the whole unicameral will vote on. Stinner said the committee voted to increase the amount of money available for community college dual credit programs.
“You’ll have 2 million to come in for dual credit, reimbursement and 3 million next year. So that should be helpful,” Stinner said, adding that the figure falls well short of the requested 7 million. “So we’re kind of halfway to the wall on that.”
Stinner said dual credit helps get kids into the workforce and provides an affordable option for high school students to attend college for free.
Stinner also told constituents that the census numbers were likely not going to come in before the legislature concluded.
“We probably will not talk about redistricting, in the session. It looks like numbers may be delayed all the way to September,” he said. “I’m not sure how the speaker wants to deal with that.”
Stinner said that the legislature may have a special session to handle the decennial task of redistricting.
“That’s big legislation that could have a material effect on western Nebraska,” he said.
Preliminary census data from 2019 suggested the population of western Nebraska declined over the last decade. Meanwhile, the population of parts of eastern Nebraska increased.
“We’ve got five, six senators out of the 49 that represent over half the state, and geographically that’s very difficult,” he said.
Stinner was also asked about the possibility of tax reform this session. He said he agreed with Sen. Lou Ann Linaham that the time for major tax reform was over the next biennium.
The 107th legislative session resumes on March 9.