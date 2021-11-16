State senator Matt Williams running for UNL Board of Regents

Matt Williams is a graduate of the University of Nebraska system. He received both his undergraduate and law degrees from the university. Now, years later, his goal is to join the Nebraska Board of Regents.
Williams is running for the 7th District seat on the Board of Regents. Geographically, it’s the largest region, covering 45 of the state’s 93 counties. Williams has experience representing western Nebraskans. For the last seven years, he has served as the state senator for District 36 of the state legislature.
Until the latest redistricting session, District 36 included all of Custer and Dawson counties, as well as part of Buffalo County. Earlier this year, it was moved east to match population trends. It now covers southwest Sarpy County. Williams will reach his term limit in 2022 and is ineligible from running for his current position again.
Williams said he would do his best to represent the people who elected him. However, he said his political experience isn’t as extensive as his financial experience. He is a former chairman of both the Nebraska Bankers Association and the American Bankers Association and has a history in banking dating back to the 1970s. It’s this strong background in finance, banking, and insurance, he said, “... which gives me, I think, some unique experience to bring to the Board of Regents.”
During his time in office, Williams was also the chairman of the state’s Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.
One of his goals, if he is elected, is to ensure the university remains accessible and affordable. His platform also includes developing internship opportunities and helping new graduates stay and live in the state.
“I think we should be proud of the fact that right now, out of all the Big Ten universities, the tuition at the University of Nebraska is the lowest,” he said.
His goal is to make it stay that way. The board has two main objectives, Williams said. The first is to hire the university system’s president and chancellors for the different campuses. The second is to manage a budget.
“I’m used to looking at budgets and understanding how they work, and making adjustments to budgets,” he said.
He said he wanted to institute financial fairness, particularly towards resources and location in the central and western parts of the state.
Ever since he announced his candidacy in July, Williams has traveled the length of District 7, meeting with potential future constituents. One such town hall was held at the Gering Civic Center on Nov. 15, hosted by his friend, District 48 senator John Stinner. Another meet-and-greet took place the following day in Kimball.
There are a few differences Williams noted between serving as a state senator and being on the Board of Regents. The board meets on a regular, bimonthly basis, while the legislature is in session only 90 and 60 days per year in a two-year span. The board also is not compensated, and Williams said he wanted to join because he cares about his alma mater and home state.
“My work with the legislature over the past seven years has created a knowledge base of how the university and the state of Nebraska function together,” Williams said, “... and I think it’s very important that that relationship remains strong.”
The Nebraska Board of Regents election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.