State senator Matt Williams running for UNL Board of Regents

One of his goals, if he is elected, is to ensure the university remains accessible and affordable. His platform also includes developing internship opportunities and helping new graduates stay and live in the state.

“I think we should be proud of the fact that right now, out of all the Big Ten universities, the tuition at the University of Nebraska is the lowest,” he said.

His goal is to make it stay that way. The board has two main objectives, Williams said. The first is to hire the university system’s president and chancellors for the different campuses. The second is to manage a budget.

“I’m used to looking at budgets and understanding how they work, and making adjustments to budgets,” he said.

He said he wanted to institute financial fairness, particularly towards resources and location in the central and western parts of the state.

Ever since he announced his candidacy in July, Williams has traveled the length of District 7, meeting with potential future constituents. One such town hall was held at the Gering Civic Center on Nov. 15, hosted by his friend, District 48 senator John Stinner. Another meet-and-greet took place the following day in Kimball.