Work on the 18th Street Plaza in downtown Scottsbluff is progressing at a steady pace, and the project is expected to be completed in time for many of the city’s favorite summertime festivities.

“I just stopped by yesterday and spent some time on-site,” Scottsbluff City Manager Kevin Spencer said. “Things are going very well, it’s coming along nicely. I was really impressed with the progress they’ve made considering the winter we’ve had, and the stage is really starting to take shape.”

Spencer said that the project is considered to be on schedule in spite of an uncharacteristically long and troublesome winter, mostly thanks to the crew who worked through many cold and windy days.

Work on the plaza is expected to be completed before summer, making the highly anticipated update to downtown Scottsbluff open to the public in time for many of the city’s favorite events.

“We look forward to events down there this summer, and we think the plaza is going to be used often. It’s going to be a nice addition to the downtown area,” Spencer said. “If you haven’t been by to take a look, you really should.”

The remodeled plaza will include archways at the First Avenue and Broadway entrances. A covered and raised concrete stage will be built and a parking lot area will be replaced with more grass. A paved section is planned to increase food truck capacity. Walkways with benches are slated to be constructed.

People will be able to rent out the plaza for private events such as weddings in addition to the public events it regularly hosts such as Bands on Broadway.