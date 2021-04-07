Stegall Road project still in question

With just a week before construction had been planned to begin, the Stegall Road Construction project is without an engineer. Scotts Bluff County Commissioners took alternatives for the project to continue during the board’s meeting Monday, but it’s not clear the project will resolve the decades of woes on the frequently traveled road.
Engineering firm MC Schaff and Associates had been hired by the county to rehabilitate a stretch of road west of Scottsbluff that links Highway 92 and Highway 88 because of extensive cracking and potholes. The road was last repaved in the 1970s.
At its March 15 meeting, Scotts Bluff County Commissioners directed engineering company MC Schaff to issue a change order on the project after much debate about the base layer of the project.
The direction had come after extensive back-and-forth between the engineers, Scotts Bluff County High Superintendent Linda Grummert, and even consultations with Department of Roads officials in Nebraska and other states. Discussion at meetings, and a gathering of emails on the project as obtained by the Star-Herald in a public records request, show a history of commissioners opting to proceed with significantly changing the project after it had accepted, and awarded, a bid to Simon Contractors.
County commissioners negotiated with the winning bidder, Simon Contractors, out of North Platte, to repave five miles of Stegall Road and reduce the cost to about $1.4 million.
Led by commissioner Russ Reisig, commissioners worked with Simon Contractors to propose alternatives to the original plans. Commissioners proposed changing an originally proposed waterproof layer, which costs $8 per square yard, to an alternate paving material which would cost between $4-$5 per square foot. The materials are used to add a waterproof layer to prevent cracks.
CHANGES
The proposed change lowered the price of the project to more than $1.49 million from $1.9 million.
The county opting to go against the recommendations of MC Schaff engineers appeared to have resulted in the company stepping off the project.
“We had an engineer,” Grummert told commissioners Monday. “We no longer have an engineer because they do not want to be involved in the project.”
Commissioner Ken Meyer said, with surprise: “Say that one more time, please. What was wrong when they said they were going to sign off on this at the last meeting?”
The problem, from correspondence included in the agenda materials, had been outlined in a letter from Schaff. The letter had been provided to the commissioners in an email sent on March 22, Scotts Bluff County Human Resources Director Lisa Rien said. Scotts Bluff County Clerk Kelly Sides also noted that the letter had been provided in the board’s meeting packet, sent on Friday, April 2, in advance of the meeting. However, each of the five board members said they had not reviewed the letter ahead of the meeting and indicated they were caught off guard by what they described as a change of opinion by Schaff.
Per the commissioners’ direction at the May 15 meeting, MC Schaff provided a requested change order, changing from the original product proposed by engineers to one proposed by the company doing the construction. However, in a March 17 letter, MC Schaff Vice President Dave Schaff outlined to Scotts Bluff County that the change order resulted in “a significant modification to the design.”
The fabric reinforcement layer is a nonwoven fabric with fiberglass filament yarn and adds a waterproof layer under asphalt to prevent extensive cracking. Engineers have said that the material has the tensile strength of three inches of asphalt, meaning it can better support additional heavy traffic. Engineers and Grummert have said that the Fibermat product does not have the tensile strength needed.
In the letter, Schaff said the change would result in a change of scope of the project, changing it from a rehabilitation project to a maintenance project.
The letter did not specifically say that MC Schaff would no longer continue on the project, though Grummert said Schaff indicated to her that the engineers could no longer work on the project “in good faith.”
The Star-Herald reached out to Schaff Tuesday. Schaff told the Star-Herald that the contract with Scotts Bluff County had been for design and bid phases of the project.
“We fulfilled our agreement,” he told the Star-Herald.
At this time, he said, the company has many projects it is working on and is too busy to take on the engineering work to follow the Scotts Bluff County through its construction project.
Commissioners expressed doubt that MC Schaff had been clear about its position that it would no longer be involved in the project, though other county officials seemed to be clear about the details of MC Schaff's intent to step off the project.
Meyer said, “It bothers me that we are going to come back after the fact, and say, ‘Nope, not going to do that. I don’t think I can handle this.’”
Grummert said, “...They do not want involved in the maintenance project. They think that it is not a good reflection upon Schaff and not a good choice for us, but they have said that from the beginning.”
Commissioners differed on their perception of MC Schaff’s position — with commissioners indicating they believed issues had been resolved and continued to question why MC Schaff wouldn’t continue. Commissioners often interrupted Grummert as she attempted to explain the issues and the project.
As requested, MC Schaff did submit the requested change order. Grummert indicated to commissioners that the company had fulfilled its contract obligation.
Following the guidance of MC Schaff engineers, Grummert changed the project from a long-term rehabilitation or “R2” project as set out in the original plans to a maintenance project. MC Schaff said in its letter that the change “is our best attempt to protect the county during the installation of the product.”
She submitted a resolution for commissioners to approve, changing the project from a rehabilitation project to a maintenance project. Commissioners adopted and approved the project, though Grummert had to repeatedly explain the difference between the changes in scope during the meeting.
‘IN A REALLY GREY AREA’
The action may resolve issues about an engineer being required on the project.
“You are in a really grey area,” Grummert said. “Your amounts have pushed you over that (a $100,000 limit for maintenance projects). You are at $1.4 million for a maintenance project.”
Asked who would oversee the project, Grummert told commissioners she and Simon Contractors would have to “do the best we can.”
However, its not clear that it resolves the issues that have plagued Stegall Road.
The engineers have been consistent in their position that Stegall Road needs rehabilitation, which has played out at commissioner meetings since January and in public records as obtained by the Star-Herald.
In the latest letter, Schaff continued to express concern about the direction of the commissioners to change the underlying layer of the project.
“Based on the condition of the existing pavement and the lack of structural capacity, Stegall Road is in need of a rehabilitation, and not maintenance,” he said.
Schaff reiterated engineers’ recommendation not to use FiberMat, a product that they ordered Grummert to use on the Stegall Road project during March meetings. Schaff based his review on data provided by Simon Contractors, as well as “multiple entities” that had experience with the project, including the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Nebraska Department of Transportation, according to the letter.
The key issue, from information provided in Schaff’s letter, an attached email and statements by Grummert to the board during Monday’s meeting, is the structural integrity of the product. A Montana Department of Transportation engineer said in an email attached to Schaff’s letter that the FiberMat product “is an excellent product when used optimally.” However, the product’s best use is for repairs, such as mitigating or delaying underlying cracks. However, at its current condition, Stegall Road is considered “too far gone” to be successful and doesn’t have the structural integrity needed.
The roadway’s base needs improvement, Grummert said, as proposed in the original plans. A rehabilitation project entails making structural enhancements extend the service life of existing pavement and improving the load-carrying capacity of the roadway.
“To extend the life, you rehabilitate. Part of rehabilitating it is you have to increase the load-carrying capacity,” she said.
The project as proposed by commissioners doesn’t provide structural support or extend the load carrying capacity of the project, according to MC Schaff and Grummert’s statements.
‘JUST WANT TO GET IT FIXED’
Commissioner Russ Reisig said, “We are definitely extending the life of asphalt.”
He pointed to discussion in past meetings in which he said that Simon Contractors officials have stated that the FiberMat product is adequate.
Commissioner Mark Reichert said, “I don’t care what we call it, I just want to get it fixed.”
Meyer disagrees the changes directed by the commissioners result in a change of scope of the project. Meyer said Reisig, Reichert and Meyer all had personal conversations with Simon Contractors’ officials on the project.
“We are tearing up old asphalt, we are putting down new asphalt. We made a change for one piece of that project. That is something that we as a board felt was better, was going to save the county money and again, I’ve said this more than once, we didn’t just pull this out of the air.”
Meyer indicated he was unhappy “with a lot of things” on the project, but focused quite a bit of ire on MC Schaff. During Monday’s meeting, commissioners demanded that MC Schaff representatives appear in front of them at a future meeting.
“The fact that we are not going to have an engineer on that we have already paid almost $40,000 for. Where is that money? It’s just gone with the wind?,” Meyer asked.
He and other commissioners insisted discussion with MC Schaff be placed on its next agenda. Asked if he would appear if requested, Dave Schaff declined to comment.