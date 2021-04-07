Stegall Road project still in question

At this time, he said, the company has many projects it is working on and is too busy to take on the engineering work to follow the Scotts Bluff County through its construction project.

Commissioners expressed doubt that MC Schaff had been clear about its position that it would no longer be involved in the project, though other county officials seemed to be clear about the details of MC Schaff's intent to step off the project.

Meyer said, “It bothers me that we are going to come back after the fact, and say, ‘Nope, not going to do that. I don’t think I can handle this.’”

Grummert said, “...They do not want involved in the maintenance project. They think that it is not a good reflection upon Schaff and not a good choice for us, but they have said that from the beginning.”

Commissioners differed on their perception of MC Schaff’s position — with commissioners indicating they believed issues had been resolved and continued to question why MC Schaff wouldn’t continue. Commissioners often interrupted Grummert as she attempted to explain the issues and the project.

As requested, MC Schaff did submit the requested change order. Grummert indicated to commissioners that the company had fulfilled its contract obligation.