Stinner addresses constituents on 107th legislature

Hearing fatigue, new prisons and the two-year budget cycle were some of the topics state Sen. John Stinner of Gering addressed during his bi-monthly constituents call, Rolls and Issues.
Stinner, who is in Lincoln currently, addressed the gathered constituents on Thursday. The group included people from Gering Public Schools, the Panhandle Public Health Department, the City of Scottsbluff, the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce, Western Nebraska Community College, members of the media and other private businesses. It’s a twice-monthly event hosted by the Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber of Commerce.
“Usually, I try to start and give you an idea of what actually is happening on the floor and with the legislature. COVID obviously has changed everything on how we do business,” Stinner said at the onset of the call.
The 107th legislature started its first session in early January. Since then, hundreds of bills have been introduced ranging in scope and topic.
“The (committee) chairmen sent letters out to the members of the legislature saying, ‘Hey, let’s really kind of concentrate on priorities, limit your legislation as best you can.' That didn’t work,” Stinner said.
So far, senators have introduced 684 bills and 33 resolutions, according to the Nebraska Legislature website. Stinner has dropped 13 bills. Three of which, he discussed on the call.
Stinner said what he is focusing in part on is childcare.
He said he wants to send over $2.5 million during the next two years to the Sixpence program.
“It’s oversubscribed, a lot of people want to be in it, mostly schools and like that. So hopefully that’ll give them an opportunity to expand the early childhood program and provide resources to do a good job there,” he said.
Stinner is also asking the legislature to increase funding to the Nebraska Cultural Preservation Endowment Fund. That helps fund places such as museums and theaters including the West Nebraska Arts Center, Legacy of the Plains and the Midwest Theater.
“This is all about economic development,” he said. “I think, (in terms of) quality of life, it is absolutely critical that we have these types of programs in our communities to attract and retain people.”
Stinner also discussed a bill that would fund backlogged maintenance in the University of Nebraska system. He said the university has about $700 million in deferred maintenance, or infrastructure and asset maintenance delayed and backlogged due to budget limitations or lack of funding.
He outlined the progress level for passing a biannual (two-years) budget. Stinner was reelected by the legislature as chair of the Appropriations Committee in January, giving the Panhandle senator a top spot in the budget-making process for a fifth year.
“I’ve got a pretty experienced committee with many of the members who have been through two years to four years of a budgetary cycle,” he said.
Stinner said the governor’s proposed budget has some initiatives around broadband and education that were likely to pass the legislature without issue. Gov. Pete Ricketts also requested the legislature provide $115 million in funding for a new state prison. Stinner said that, because they won’t receive important information about the project until April, other considerations like sentencing reform and community custody beds would be examined in the meantime.
“Maybe there are alternatives to move people through the prison situation, making sure that the population is safe, but still making some sense of it,” Stinner said. “As long as you have that inflow coming in at that level you’re going to be building prisons for a long, long time.”
He also discussed Ricketts’ proposed request for $50 million for Space Command. Nebraska had been courting the new agency as Space Command searched for a headquarters. Ultimately, the Trump administration chose to put the facility in Alabama.
“Now, with the Biden administration, we’re hoping that maybe we will get a relook,” Stinner said.
The Legislature’s budget would also fully fund the state aid to public schools, according to Stinner.
The budget is on an accelerated timeline this year. Stinner said it will probably get to the floor by March.
He said the idea was to be finished with hearings by March 4 and move onto floor debate for the full senate.
The next call is scheduled for Feb. 18.