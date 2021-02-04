Stinner addresses constituents on 107th legislature

Stinner said what he is focusing in part on is childcare.

He said he wants to send over $2.5 million during the next two years to the Sixpence program.

“It’s oversubscribed, a lot of people want to be in it, mostly schools and like that. So hopefully that’ll give them an opportunity to expand the early childhood program and provide resources to do a good job there,” he said.

Stinner is also asking the legislature to increase funding to the Nebraska Cultural Preservation Endowment Fund. That helps fund places such as museums and theaters including the West Nebraska Arts Center, Legacy of the Plains and the Midwest Theater.

“This is all about economic development,” he said. “I think, (in terms of) quality of life, it is absolutely critical that we have these types of programs in our communities to attract and retain people.”

Stinner also discussed a bill that would fund backlogged maintenance in the University of Nebraska system. He said the university has about $700 million in deferred maintenance, or infrastructure and asset maintenance delayed and backlogged due to budget limitations or lack of funding.