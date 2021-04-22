Stinner, Erdman react to 2021 budget

LINCOLN — Another biennium, another budget.
On Tuesday, the Legislature sent a $9.7 million budget to the governor for approval. Again in 2021, two of the Panhandle’s representatives played integral roles in its construction.
Appropriations Chair John Stinner, of Gering, and Appropriations Committee Member Steve Erdman told the Star-Herald they were satisfied with where one of the budget’s most publicized pieces — a new state prison — ended up.
“I think it’s an opportunity for us to have that discussion next year or the year after,” Erdman said.
During his state of the state address, Gov. Pete Ricketts said a new state prison meant to address overcrowding in Nebraska needed to be built. The population of Nebraskans behind bars drastically exceeds the number of available beds, according to state officials. Only Alabama prisons are more overcrowded in the U.S.
Additionally, the current state prison nears the end of its useful life, according to Stinner. He said that the last time the state prison last received a renovation was in 1980.
“At that time, they indicated 50 years of useful life,” Stinner said, adding that some parts of the prison already reached the end.
While proponents argued the need for a new prison is high, so too is the cost of building a new prison. In his budget proposal, Ricketts requested $230 million over two years for the prison.
During debate and calls made to constituents, Stinner and others discussed approaching the overcrowding problem from the other side of the equation: sentencing reform.
Ultimately, the unicameral earmarked $100 million in general funds into the Capital Construction Fund if they decide to approve the prison in the future.
“That doesn’t mean we’re going to build (a prison),” Erdman said. “The issue is still up in the air as to what the correct solution is.”
Legislators also assigned $14.9 million for the design preparations for a possible new facility. That money also funds site selection, an option to purchase and the completion of an independent engineering study regarding the useful life of the current. Stinner said this process would likely take at least a year.
Erdman and Stinner agreed this was the right move, saying they needed more information before making a decision.
For Stinner, that future decision comes down to whether the state wants to build a new prison or renovate its old prison.
“I’ve renovated old buildings,” Stinner said. “What you end up with is a renovated old prison.”
He added that it would take about seven years to fully renovate the old prison, which creates a logistical problem for the state penitentiary system, Stinner said.
“It wouldn’t make any sense to refurbish the old prison at $194 million .. to build a new prison for 235 million,” Erdman said regarding the same question of renovation versus new building.
That’s the brick and mortar piece and only half the problem, Stinner said. The current plan also includes adding more beds to lower the overcrowding rate.
“Short term, what we’re trying to do is get our numbers down to a goal of about 125%,” Stinner said. “This just isn’t about just building new beds, a new prison, this has to be about reforms that are needed.”
Otherwise, this budget was about a 1.6% increase from the last biennium. Stinner said the budget also provides an additional $1.4 billion in property tax relief and restores the rainy day fund to 15%.
“That’s a major positive and improves the fiscal posture of the state. I think that’s a big deal,” Stinner said.
The budget also increases payment rates for health and human services providers. It funds long-neglected building maintenance at the University of Nebraska. It also invests in economic and workforce development.
“It does cover a lot of ground,” Stinner said.
However, Erdman expressed some concern about the overall increase in spending.
“We have a lot of COVID money that we spent,” Erdman said. “I was not opposed to one-time spending of the COVID money, because it’s one time. But I am concerned that if we continue to raise the base, that funding goes on year after year, that we may get to a place where we have funding drop off because our revenues drop off.”
The budget awaits Ricketts’s signature.