Stinner, Erdman react to 2021 budget

LINCOLN — Another biennium, another budget.

On Tuesday, the Legislature sent a $9.7 million budget to the governor for approval. Again in 2021, two of the Panhandle’s representatives played integral roles in its construction.

Appropriations Chair John Stinner, of Gering, and Appropriations Committee Member Steve Erdman told the Star-Herald they were satisfied with where one of the budget’s most publicized pieces — a new state prison — ended up.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to have that discussion next year or the year after,” Erdman said.

During his state of the state address, Gov. Pete Ricketts said a new state prison meant to address overcrowding in Nebraska needed to be built. The population of Nebraskans behind bars drastically exceeds the number of available beds, according to state officials. Only Alabama prisons are more overcrowded in the U.S.

Additionally, the current state prison nears the end of its useful life, according to Stinner. He said that the last time the state prison last received a renovation was in 1980.

“At that time, they indicated 50 years of useful life,” Stinner said, adding that some parts of the prison already reached the end.