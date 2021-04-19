Stinner "not seriously" considering run for governor

Despite two convincing electoral victories in his home district and a powerful chairmanship, Sen. John Stinner, of Gering, said he’s not considering a run for governor in 2022.

Stinner, who leads the budget-writing Appropriations Committee, told the Star-Herald the structural and political hurdles for running at Nebraska’s highest seat are too high.

“Plus, the fact I’m just getting too old to play the game, ” he said. “It’s not a serious consideration right now.”

In a year, Nebraska voters will elect a new state executive to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts is unable to run due to term limits.

So far, rancher Charles Herbster, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and Lincoln-based veteran Michael Connely announced their quest to become governor. U.S. congressman Don Bacon and U.S. Senator Deb Fischer said they wouldn’t run.

The Omaha-World Herald listed Stinner on a shortlist of possible candidates in the race to replace Ricketts. However, the former banker and two-term state senator said financial barriers were insurmountable for him.