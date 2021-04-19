 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stinner "not seriously" considering run for governor
0 comments
top story

Stinner "not seriously" considering run for governor

{{featured_button_text}}
Stinner "not seriously" considering run for governor

Appropriations committee chairman Sen. John Stinner speaks during a legislative session. Stinner said he is not considering a run for governor in 2022.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/Omaha World-Herald

Despite two convincing electoral victories in his home district and a powerful chairmanship, Sen. John Stinner, of Gering, said he’s not considering a run for governor in 2022.

Stinner, who leads the budget-writing Appropriations Committee, told the Star-Herald the structural and political hurdles for running at Nebraska’s highest seat are too high.

“Plus, the fact I’m just getting too old to play the game, ” he said. “It’s not a serious consideration right now.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In a year, Nebraska voters will elect a new state executive to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts. Ricketts is unable to run due to term limits.

So far, rancher Charles Herbster, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and Lincoln-based veteran Michael Connely announced their quest to become governor. U.S. congressman Don Bacon and U.S. Senator Deb Fischer said they wouldn’t run.

The Omaha-World Herald listed Stinner on a shortlist of possible candidates in the race to replace Ricketts. However, the former banker and two-term state senator said financial barriers were insurmountable for him.

In 2018, Ricketts spent nearly $3 million to defeat former State Sen. Bob Krist, according to campaign disclosure documents. On the other hand, Krist spent about $740,000 and was unable to raise more than $1 million.

“I don’t think anybody from western Nebraska, first of all, could raise the money. Secondarily, get traction with the Lincoln-Omaha (voters),” Stinner said.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Justin Garcia is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9044 or justin.garcia@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News