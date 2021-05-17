‘Street Outlaws’ to return for filming

The Discovery Channel’s “Street Outlaws” will be back in Scotts Bluff County.
During Monday’s Scotts Bluff County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners approved a special events permit that will allow the production team, Pilgrim Productions, to use Highway 26 for four days, between May 20 and June 6 to film episodes of the show.
However, despite the show’s production team and race crew touted to have given a big boost to lodging tax dollars when it filmed in the area in the summer of the 2020, it wasn’t an easy cross to the finish line with almost an hour of discussion about concerns raid constituents.
Starr Lehl, economic development director for the City of Scottsbluff, said she had been notified by “Street Outlaws” that the production team hoped to return to the community about 10 days ago.
“I know that your county tourism director a few months ago reported on lodging taxes for Scotts Bluff County and our lodging taxes here in Scotts Bluff County were not as affected deeply as lodging taxes across the state and she specifically said due to ‘Street Outlaws’ filming,” Lehl said. “They had a crew of about 85 people who were here for about a month and a half, and that doesn’t count the drivers that they brought in as well.”
Commissioner Charlie Knapper said he had done an informal poll on his own social media of his friends and many were supportive of the show returning. He said he had been contacted by three hotel operators and he cited one hotel operator, though he did not identify which hotel, said it had earned revenues exceeding $100,000 attributable to the production.
“We would love to have you come back,” Commission Chair Ken Meyer told Kyle Anderson, a representative with Pilgrim Production, during the meeting. “We appreciate you coming back.”
However, it wasn’t easy to get approval for the production team to return as one might think with Knapper and Meyer’s support comments from the start.
Meyer said that he had received many complaints from residents affected by the noise and other nuisances while “Street Outlaws” filmed near Mitchell last year, while Charlie Knapper admitted that he had gotten complaints as crews filmed near Gering, though he did an informal poll on his own social media of his friends who were supportive of the show returning. Lehl acknowledged that it is “an inconvenience” and that she had also fielded some calls from persons concerned about the production returning. It was also stated that commissioners Russ Reisig, Mark Harris and Mark Reichert had fielded some calls expressing concerns about “Street Outlaws” returning.
No official records seemed to have been kept of complaints last year, but Lehl said Gering focused heavily on informing the public before filming began there.
Asked why “Street Outlaws” sought to use the Mitchell location again, Anderson said, “The racers prefer it,” though he said he was not clear on the reasons why. “We raced both (in Gering and Mitchell) and we didn’t have any complaints (from the racers).”
The locations had been moved last year due to competition factors, Knapper said.
Knapper said people were offered hotel rooms and ear plugs to use during filming, so he questioned the validity of complaints.
“Is it really a nuisance or they just want to complain?”
Meyer said, "We want to do it right. We want you (Street Outlaws) to have the surface that you guys need to do what you need to do but then to keep in consideration the folks that are going to be up all night.”
Strauch and Sorrell spoke about the impact on residents near the area.
Both men were clear in stating that they were in support of “The Street Outlaws” filming in the area, particularly because of the positive economic impact in the area. However, they both indicated that they felt that accommodations needed to be made to reduce the level of interruption to residents living in the area of filming.
Strauch told commissioners that 65 residential homes are within a one-mile radius of where filming occurred near Mitchell last summer and is proposed to occur again. Filming occurred on Highway 26, from around the Experiment Farm Road area to the Mitchell Berean Church area, which is located on Cook Oil Road.
Strauch said that the decibel level of the race cars is high enough that it can cause hearing damage and could be heard from his front lawn, a half-mile from where racing occurs.
“The first time they ran, I bolted straight up in my bed. I thought they were in my front yard. It’s that loud,” he said.
He and his wife tried sleeping with ear plugs and were unable. Because he lives and works in Mitchell, he said that getting a hotel was an inconvenience for his family and is not an accommodation. Every one of the 11 residents in his subdivision experienced issues last summer, he said.
Strauch and Randy Sorrell, said that the problems weren’t just noise-related, but other issues as well, such as shaking of windows. His family even had a wedding reception affected after filming was delayed and crews decided to film on a day he had provided advance notification.
Sorrell said that some people who had asked to be accommodated with hotels reported problems. One mother showed up at a hotel with her children only to be told that the production company would not be paying for her hotel. Another reported that it took more than two weeks to get hotel accommodations.
Asked about problems experienced by law enforcement, Scotts Bluff County Chief Deputy Troy Brown said that some racing outside of the show was reported around the county, as well as some other activity. He said that the sheriff’s department would work with its law enforcement partners to provide coverage as it did last year.
A Gering resident, Janine Schmidt, told commissioners she hadn’t been affected by the noise during last year’s filming, though she said that her daughter had reported hearing noise. She spoke in support of the crews returning to the area.
The show bills itself as being made up of underground street racers from around America, though according to discussion at the Scotts Bluff County Commissioner’s meeting, a lot of planning goes into producing the television show. Commissioners asked Leonard if other locations in the county could be considered for the show. He said that crews would be happy to look at other locations, and it had scouted locations throughout the county and even in other counties last year.
However, he said some locations suggested by commissioners and even audience members had been ruled out by the production company’s safety team due to things such as proximity to railroad tracks and utility poles.
“Our safety team has pretty strict rules,” he said.
One suggestion had been that filming be split between the Gering and Mitchell location, however, whether or not that will occur was not certain. Commissioners gave various suggestions and held extensive discussion on the topic. They ultimately approved the special event permit, though Meyer and Reisig cast “no” votes. However, both commissioners said that they were supportive of filming, but wanted film production crews to work on addressing some of the concerns and complaints brought before commissioners.
“We need to listen to the people who are living out there,” Meyer said.