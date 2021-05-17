‘Street Outlaws’ to return for filming

“The first time they ran, I bolted straight up in my bed. I thought they were in my front yard. It’s that loud,” he said.

He and his wife tried sleeping with ear plugs and were unable. Because he lives and works in Mitchell, he said that getting a hotel was an inconvenience for his family and is not an accommodation. Every one of the 11 residents in his subdivision experienced issues last summer, he said.

Strauch and Randy Sorrell, said that the problems weren’t just noise-related, but other issues as well, such as shaking of windows. His family even had a wedding reception affected after filming was delayed and crews decided to film on a day he had provided advance notification.

Sorrell said that some people who had asked to be accommodated with hotels reported problems. One mother showed up at a hotel with her children only to be told that the production company would not be paying for her hotel. Another reported that it took more than two weeks to get hotel accommodations.

Asked about problems experienced by law enforcement, Scotts Bluff County Chief Deputy Troy Brown said that some racing outside of the show was reported around the county, as well as some other activity. He said that the sheriff’s department would work with its law enforcement partners to provide coverage as it did last year.