Study shows economic, population trends

The study indicated there were 9,822 primary jobs in Scottsbluff in 2018 with 93.2% of those jobs being held by Nebraska residents and 77.1% living in Scotts Bluff County.

Rajewich said this type of information helps determine whether there are sufficient employment opportunities within a county or community for its population. Of those jobs in Scottsbluff, the study shows 35.9% of those positions are filled by people who live in Scottsbluff itself. Another 17.7% live in Gering and 2.5% in Terrytown.

“Why are these people flowing in or out of Scottsbluff to live or work?” is the question, according to Rajewich. “What opportunities does this open for Scottsbluff?”

Taking figures from 2018, the study showed 35,989 residents in Scotts Bluff County, of which 27.5% were aged 19 and under. Those 65 and over accounted for 19.0% of the county population.

The study showed a 2018 median age in Scotts Bluff County of 39.1 - 37.4 for males and 40.9 for females. In Scottsbluff, the median age was 38.8 with men and women nearly even at 38.7 and 38.9, respectively. Melbeta was the youngest community in the county with a median age of 25.5 while McGrew was the oldest at 50.5.