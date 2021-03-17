Study shows economic, population trends

Scottsbluff’s population dipped a bit over the past nine years, but the community maintained a strong regional economic pull, according to an economic and demographic trends study presented to the Scottsbluff City Council Monday night.
Terry Rajewich, account manager with Nebraska Public Power District, presented the results of a study prepared by economist Melissa Trueblood.
According to Trueblood’s study, population in Scotts Bluff County dropped to 35,618 in 2019 from 36,970 in 2010. Scottsbluff fell by nearly 500 residents over that same span to a population of 14,556. By comparison, Scottsbluff’s population in 1970 was nearly the same at 14,507. Gering dropped to 8,128 in 2019 compared to 8,500 in 2010. Every community in the county saw a decrease in population over the nine years, mostly minimal numbers.
Neighboring counties also saw decreases in population with the exception of an increase in Banner County from 690 up to 745 residents. However, Banner County has seen a significant drop from its 1,034 population in 1970.
A five-year estimate of migration and mortality between 2014-2018 showed a net increase of 312 people. To arrive at that figure, the current population 1-year-old and older is compared to the total number of people living in the area the year prior.
The study showed a net loss of 70 residents moving to other counties in Nebraska, however, a net gain of 359 residents moving into the county from other states over the five-year span. There was a net outflow of 141 in the 65 and over age group over that period.
The study indicated there were 9,822 primary jobs in Scottsbluff in 2018 with 93.2% of those jobs being held by Nebraska residents and 77.1% living in Scotts Bluff County.
Rajewich said this type of information helps determine whether there are sufficient employment opportunities within a county or community for its population. Of those jobs in Scottsbluff, the study shows 35.9% of those positions are filled by people who live in Scottsbluff itself. Another 17.7% live in Gering and 2.5% in Terrytown.
“Why are these people flowing in or out of Scottsbluff to live or work?” is the question, according to Rajewich. “What opportunities does this open for Scottsbluff?”
Taking figures from 2018, the study showed 35,989 residents in Scotts Bluff County, of which 27.5% were aged 19 and under. Those 65 and over accounted for 19.0% of the county population.
The study showed a 2018 median age in Scotts Bluff County of 39.1 - 37.4 for males and 40.9 for females. In Scottsbluff, the median age was 38.8 with men and women nearly even at 38.7 and 38.9, respectively. Melbeta was the youngest community in the county with a median age of 25.5 while McGrew was the oldest at 50.5.
Surrounding counties showed an older population with Box Butte County coming in at 40.3, Morrill County at 42.9, Banner County at 46.0 and Sioux County at 52.7. Median age in Nebraska was 36.6 and in the United States it was 38.2.
Economically, Scotts Bluff County stayed strong with a 1.0 pull factor on non-motor vehicle retail sales. A pull factor of 1.0 indicates per capita retail sales are equal to the state average. A pull factor below 1.0 indicates a net outflow of spending.
Scottsbluff itself logged a 2019 pull factor of 1.97. Other positive factors in the region included Harrison at 1.13 and Bridgeport at 1.05. Alliance checked in at 0.81, Gering at 0.68 and Morrill at 0.63.
“It’s important to maintain a strong retail sector for people to come in and shop,” Rajewich said. “Scottsbluff has always maintained a very strong pull factor.”