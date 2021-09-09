Taking an in-depth look at tax plans

The night beforehand, Steve Erdman and Jim Smith, a current and former state senator, respectively, had provided a crowd of Scottsbluff citizens with their ideas for the future of Nebraska’s tax system. On Wednesday morning, they spoke with the Star-Herald, Smith in person and Erdman by phone, to provide a closer look at what their plans would mean for the state.

Smith’s Blueprint Nebraska Tax Modernization Plan and Erdman’s EPIC Consumption Tax plan have plenty of similarities. They both eliminate the state’s inheritance tax, for one, and they both use some of the same economic models and resources. But digging into the nitty-gritty of the tax plans, there are significant differences as to how they function and which goods and services they would deal with.

Blueprint Nebraska Tax Modernization Plan