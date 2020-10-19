The $170,000 campaign of Tom Brewer

In the increasingly pricey elections of Legislative District 43, incumbent Sen, Tom Brewer has his work cut out for him.
He’s facing off against Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer in what has become one of the most expensive races in the state. Brewer and Storer have spent a combined $174,974.58 from January until the end of September, outspending the candidates in the contentious district 1 race, according to campaign filing reports.
Brewer is hoping to keep representing the state’s largest and most rural district for another four years, but to do so he has to best Storer. Storer’s campaign filings suggests several comparatively small donations based largely in Cherry County.
Brewer has a big advantage, he’s got more cash than his opponent by a wide margin. At the end of September, Brewer had spent $123,092.01 and raised $133,103.61 since January. His opponent has spent $51,882.57 and raised $69,137.39 in the same period.
So far, Brewer is on track to spend more money on the district 43 race than any other candidate in the district’s history. The previous holder of this title was Al Davis, the man Brewer beat in his first election. Davis spent $183,648.87 in 2016 to eventually lose to Brewer by less than a thousand votes.
In an interview with the Star-Herald, Brewer pointed out that the 2016 race had very different characteristics. One of which is his status as a committee chair.
“I’m having hearings while we’re trying to run a reelection campaign,” Brewer said. “What it means is you don’t have the time to do the door-to-door.”
In district 43, going door-to-door means crossing two time zones. The district is situated in the north-central portion of the state, stretching between Chadron in the west to Ainsworth in the east, down to Logan County in the south. It covers about 20,000 registered voters, of which 72% are registered Republicans, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
To win the support of these voters, Brewer has focused his pitch on his record as a senator. He’s touted his rise from the first-year senator to the chair of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. The committee oversees legislation concerning municipal governments, elections, emergency response, political campaigns, public information and military and veterans affairs.
He’s also questioned Storer’s motivation to challenge him in the race, saying that many of their policy positions align.
So far, Brewer has focused his spending on advertising and mailers. He’s spent over $21,000 on advertisements, mostly on newspaper ads.
To buy those ads, Brewer’s used money donated by 42 donors individuals with a typical donation of $500. He’s also received a massive $20,000 donation from A.C. Musgrave Jr., a Texas-based chemical company owner. In Brewer’s 2016 bid, Musgrave gave him $15,000.
Despite the cash advantage, Brewer has also focused his campaign on earned media, or newspaper articles and radio appearances that feature Brewer as a part of their news coverage.
There’s no better example of this than the Freedom Ride.
In 2016, Brewer rode horseback on a mule across the district for 30 days stopping in towns to talk with residents — and reporters — before departing for the next town. The freedom ride of 2020 was a smaller shorter affair, but still received publicity including an article in the Lincoln Star-Journal and the Star-Herald.
“You’re literally riding a mule from town to town, so there’s not a lot of expense involved,” Brewer said. “Every town you go to that has a paper wants to talk to you.”
While the results of the election are still unknown, it’s clear it will be an impactful one.
Whether Brewer wins or loses, his committee is set to reexamine the lines between districts when new census data is released. As Lincoln and Omaha have grown, population in the western and central parts of the state have remained stagnant or declined. That could mean fewer seats for the more conservative portions of the state and more seats for the progressive, urban areas.
The election concludes Nov. 3 and the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 23.
Star-Herald reporter Danielle Prokop contributed to this story.
