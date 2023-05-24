A months-long effort has resulted in success, with areas of Scottsbluff now having been designated as certified creative district called “The Creative Beet.”

The creative district encompasses large stretches of both Broadway and East Overland. This week, leaders announced it has been officially certified by the Nebraska Arts Council, one of the keys in beginning to make downtown Scottsbluff a thriving destination for art of all varieties.

Two people who had large roles to play in attaining the certification were West Nebraska Arts Center executive director Michele Denton and City of Scottsbluff economic development director Sharaya Toof. Denton and Toof joined the other members of the project’s steering committee in putting in countless hours of volunteer time to make the dream a reality.

“It was a huge undertaking,” Denton said. “There was about a 40-page workbook we had to complete.

Toof said, “We had to have several town meetings, complete a strategic plan, have a site visit where the Nebraska Arts Council came out and looked at our proposed district… There were a lot of moving puzzle pieces that we’ve had to fit together.”

Despite some initial reservations about the size and shape of the proposed creative district, Denton and Toof said that the Nebraska Arts Council quickly fell in love with the location, name and energy being put into the project.

“They had never really seen a creative district in the shape of ours, so they were a little skeptical. But once we took them on our site visit, they really saw why we did it,” Toof said. “We wanted to have East Overland included with our downtown because it has so much of the culture and heritage that we have in Scottsbluff, and we didn’t want to exclude them.”

And according to Denton, the inclusion of East Overland also helped guide the team to the name “Creative Beet.”

“Not only is it the heartbeat of our community and a musical beat, it draws in the agriculture,” she said. “Beets drove all kinds of immigration to (this area) and East Overland was integral in that. Beets started us out, and we’re full of corn and beans and livestock. We want to celebrate that part of it, too.”

Denton has already begun tossing around ideas for integrating agriculture into art projects on East Overland, including the possibility of repurposing farming equipment to create stunning display pieces.

“There might be some places where we have a beet planter that becomes some sort of garden,” she said.

Many might assume that the Creative Beet is focused exclusively on visual arts, but the creative district is intended to include all forms of artistic expression in order to create a flourishing and diverse environment.

“It encompasses everybody,” Denton said. “Music, performance, restaurants and businesses in our area. And at this point we can change and adapt and make it whatever we want it to be.”

The Creative Beet is calling all local artists to get involved in a wide range of committees and help shape the future of the district. Visual artists, musicians, writers and performers of all sorts are invited to make their voices heard and advocate for the future of the arts in Scottsbluff.

Even those who don’t consider themselves artistically inclined have an important role to play in the development of the Creative Beet. Denton and Toof said that the district cannot be a success without the encouragement and financial support of the community.

“We need financial support. Most of the grants we’re seeking have to have a matching amount of money from local businesses and entrepreneurs. So we’re not only looking for volunteers to help us paint, we need financial support, too,” Denton said.

Much of the existing art in the downtown Scottsbluff area was created through the volunteer work of artists and local businesses, but a major sticking point of the Creative Beet is that artists should not have to work for free.

“We can’t just expect all the artists to volunteer all the time,” Denton said.

As plans begin to develop for the future of the creative district, Denton expressed her hope that it will have a visible and palpable effect on the downtown area in more ways than one.

“We’re hoping that it will drive economic development, create startup funds for artists, beautify the city, and ramp up tourism,” Denton said. “They’ve given us $10,000 in seed money that we’re going to spend mostly on marketing and development and public art.”

With the help of the community, grant opportunities and more avenues, the steering committee hopes to turn that seed money into a thriving entity that can create jobs and experiences in Scottsbluff.

“Long term, we’ve talked about having a director and a central hub as a gathering point for the whole creative district. Maybe we could even have tours one day of artist spaces. The possibilities are endless, and we’re really excited about what’s to come,” Toof said.

The Creative Beet Steering Committee will have a booth at the first Bands on Broadway on June 15 in the 18th Street Plaza, with more information regarding the designating and more ways to get involved with The Creative Beet Art District. Follow the Creative Beet on Facebook for more updates.