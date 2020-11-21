Three candidates announced in city manager search

Canby Mayor Brian Hodson told the Canby Herald, “If I or any of the city councilors or staff talked about this outside the executive session, something could get misconstrued and it could turn into a legal matter.”

Because McClure was fired without cause, he received six months of his salary ($150,000 annually) and six months of benefits — more than he made during his four months in the position. If he was terminated “for cause,” he would not be entitled to severance.

Dustin Rief

Born and raised in West Point, Nebraska, Rief has seven years of municipal experience, five of those in city administration. Rief spent just over a decade in the military from 1996 until 2007. Rief has a master's of public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he also received a bachelor’s degree in political science and government.