Three candidates announced in city manager search

The City of Scottsbluff released the names of three finalists for the city manager position late Friday afternoon, all with city administration experience.
They are: Scott D. McClure, who most recently worked at the City of Canby, Oregon; Dustin J. Rief the current city administrator for Orono, Minnesota; and Seth A. Sorensen, the city administrator in Pecos, Texas.
The following information is from the resumes, cover letters and questionnaires provided to the city.
Scott McClure
McClure has spent 31 years in municipal positions, and 22 years as a city manager. He said in his cover letter that he is “looking for a new challenge in a great community,” adding that he has ancestral ties to the Oregon Trail.
McClure went to Portland State University for a bachelor’s degree in political science and later a master's of public administration.
He started as an analyst for the city of Gladstone from 1989 to 1996. McClure served as a city administrator of Monmouth since 2007 until 2019. Prior to that, he had held the position of city manager for Coos Bay for two years and Brush, Colorado, for nearly a decade.
According to an article in the Canby Current, McClure was terminated from his most recent position after only four months on the job. The Canby City Council voted to terminate him 5-1 in open session after a closed meeting in February. No reason was given for his abrupt dismissal.
Canby Mayor Brian Hodson told the Canby Herald, “If I or any of the city councilors or staff talked about this outside the executive session, something could get misconstrued and it could turn into a legal matter.”
Because McClure was fired without cause, he received six months of his salary ($150,000 annually) and six months of benefits — more than he made during his four months in the position. If he was terminated “for cause,” he would not be entitled to severance.
Dustin Rief
Born and raised in West Point, Nebraska, Rief has seven years of municipal experience, five of those in city administration. Rief spent just over a decade in the military from 1996 until 2007. Rief has a master's of public administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he also received a bachelor’s degree in political science and government.
He was a general manager at K&R Equipment, Inc. in West Point. In March 2013, he became a public works specialist at the City of Omaha. In June of 2015, he accepted a job as a city administrator and clerk in Clarion Iowa, where he stayed for two years. He is currently the administrator for the City of Orono, in Minnesota, which has a population of about 8,147 and a total budget of about $16 million. In his cover letter, he said he wanted to bring his family to Nebraska.
“I have a deep affinity for improving the lives of Nebraskans, because Nebraskans are my family,” he wrote.
Seth Sorensen
Sorensen has a decade of experience in municipal administration, and spent the last three years as the city administrator for the Town of Pecos in Texas. Sorensen went to the University of Wyoming, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 2006 for civil engineering and later a master’s degree in public administration in 2011.
He worked for the Wyoming Department of Transportation for four years, leaving in 2010. His municipal career started in Centralia, Illinois, where he was the director of public works until March of 2012, when he took a job in Kilgore Texas in a similar position. He stayed on as Public Works Director until May 2017, when he became assistant city manager in the Town of Pecos, Texas. He served as an interim city manager until Oct. 2017, when he was given the full position. His most recent position meant managing a $40 million budget for a town of just over 10,000 people.
Sorensen said he was interested in the position due to proximity to his parents and other family, adding that he is comfortable with the area and his qualifications.
“I am especially attracted to the stability that the city has shown of having only two managers in the last 22 years,” he wrote.
Rick Kuckkahn, the interim city manager for City of Scottsbluff, said the candidates will be invited for a public interview before the council, expected in early December.
While the council has said these three are the finalists, it came from a process conducted behind closed doors. The City Council closed the process for winnowing down candidates and closed interviews over videochat with five candidates.
