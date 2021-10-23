Torrington lawmakers discuss vaccine-focused special session

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Banner Health is among several companies in Duncan’s district to announce such a mandate. Others include Basin Electric and Union Pacific.

Steinmetz said she has received a record number of calls from constituents concerned about federal and employer vaccination mandates. “In the Wyoming Constitution, Article 1 Section 38 (states) health care decisions are clearly reserved to the individual,” she said. “Decisions about the treatment of COVID-19 must be reserved to the individual and their doctor rather than the ‘one size fits all’ approach being forced on citizens across the country.”

36 of the 59 representatives and 18 of 30 senators voted in favor of the special session. Duncan said it will require a two-thirds majority in both chambers to proceed. If the chambers don’t have a two-thirds vote, there will be a motion to adjourn the session. The special rules of the session would narrow its focus to a single subject and allow time for only three or so bills to be discussed.

“If the special rules are not adopted then any bill is allowed and open for multiple days. The premise of a special session is for emergency situations and should be limited to the perceived emergency rather than bills that can wait until our February session,” Duncan said.