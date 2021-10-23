Torrington lawmakers discuss vaccine-focused special session

The Wyoming legislature will convene for a special session for just the second time in 17 years, with the purpose of addressing federal and employer vaccination mandates.
In September, the Biden administration announced plans to require federal and healthcare workers, as well as any employee at a business with more than 100 workers, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, the administration has not released rules as to how such a directive would be put into place.
Wyoming’s governor Mark Gordon quickly announced plans to fight against such mandates last month, with many state lawmakers supporting the decision and the special session.
“The fundamental duty of government is to protect the rights of the individual,” District 03’s Sen. Cheri Steinmetz said in an email to the Star-Herald. “When the federal government forgets its proper role it is the responsibility of the sovereign states to take action and push back to shield (their) citizens from harm.”
There are 20 bills scheduled for the three-day special session, which starts on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Some focus on prohibiting federal, employer and school vaccination mandates, in some cases with massive fines as penalties. Others prevent discrimination based on vaccination status.
In another email, Rep. Shelly Duncan from District 05 said the special session was called because most employers seeking to impose vaccine mandates would begin doing so on either Nov. 1 or Dec. 8. If the bills were not addressed beforehand, it would create a delayed response. Duncan said some of the bills have been in the works since July, when Banner Health announced a coronavirus vaccination mandate for its employees.
Banner Health is among several companies in Duncan’s district to announce such a mandate. Others include Basin Electric and Union Pacific.
Steinmetz said she has received a record number of calls from constituents concerned about federal and employer vaccination mandates. “In the Wyoming Constitution, Article 1 Section 38 (states) health care decisions are clearly reserved to the individual,” she said. “Decisions about the treatment of COVID-19 must be reserved to the individual and their doctor rather than the ‘one size fits all’ approach being forced on citizens across the country.”
36 of the 59 representatives and 18 of 30 senators voted in favor of the special session. Duncan said it will require a two-thirds majority in both chambers to proceed. If the chambers don’t have a two-thirds vote, there will be a motion to adjourn the session. The special rules of the session would narrow its focus to a single subject and allow time for only three or so bills to be discussed.
“If the special rules are not adopted then any bill is allowed and open for multiple days. The premise of a special session is for emergency situations and should be limited to the perceived emergency rather than bills that can wait until our February session,” Duncan said.
Opponents of the session said it would cost the taxpayers too much, with the session costing $25,000 per day. Others said it would be pointless to counter mandates that had not yet been written. Many legislators, though, felt the session was necessary to prevent federal overreach.
“In Wyoming we believe in the rights and responsibilities of the individual,” Steinmetz said. “We believe that the federal government has limited and defined enumerated powers and that the rest are reserved to the states and respectively the people. We have resolved that we will not be divided or defeated by a virus any longer. In Wyoming we believe in each other and we will defend our own.”