Torrington Police investigating homicide tied to fire, vehicle theft

Torrington Police Department is currently investigating a homicide, arson and vehicle theft that occurred Tuesday.

According to information released from the department, a fire had been reported at about 6:10 a.m., the TPD Communications Center in the 300 block of East Valley Road in Torrington. While firefighters were with the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department were working to control the fire, officers received additional information that deemed the fire suspicious in nature. The fire is being investigated as a suspected arson at this time.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation based on the information that was received, and located a deceased person in the 1300 block of E. 17th Avenue in Torrington. The death is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

While officers were working at that scene, a stolen vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of East C Street. Officers located the vehicle, with assistance from the Goshen County Sheriff’s Department.