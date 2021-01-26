Tri-City Roadrunner returns to routes

County buses are back in business as of Monday, Feb. 1.

Public Transit Manager Curtis Richter told the Star-Herald Tuesday that both the blue and orange routes for the Tri-City Roadrunner will be back to full service, running from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Richter said riders are required to wear masks, and drivers will ask that families sit with one another and try and spread out from others to keep socially distant.

He says while he doesn’t expect there will be an issue with too many people on routes, he said he’s got a contingency plan. He said if there was overcrowding, the county would have bus drivers to radio in, and have people wait at their stop until a second bus could be dispatched.

“A demand-response bus would actually just go over and pick them up to help try and avoid overcrowding,” he said. “We don’t foresee that being a problem, but we’re keeping that as our continued contingency plan.”

Richter said they would consider closing routes if cases spiked to high again, but said they’re watching the situation day to day.