Tri-City Roadrunner returns to routes

County buses are back in business as of Monday, Feb. 1.
Public Transit Manager Curtis Richter told the Star-Herald Tuesday that both the blue and orange routes for the Tri-City Roadrunner will be back to full service, running from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Richter said riders are required to wear masks, and drivers will ask that families sit with one another and try and spread out from others to keep socially distant.
He says while he doesn’t expect there will be an issue with too many people on routes, he said he’s got a contingency plan. He said if there was overcrowding, the county would have bus drivers to radio in, and have people wait at their stop until a second bus could be dispatched.
“A demand-response bus would actually just go over and pick them up to help try and avoid overcrowding,” he said. “We don’t foresee that being a problem, but we’re keeping that as our continued contingency plan.”
Richter said they would consider closing routes if cases spiked to high again, but said they’re watching the situation day to day.
“We hope that increased COVID vaccine availability, cases will continue to decline but we will continue to monitor the weekly COVID report and make adjustments to our service as necessary,” Richter said in a press release.
Fixed-route services between Gering, Terrytown and Scottsbluff halted mid-November due to high COVID-19 positivity rates in the area.
After that, only demand-response service ran. That service requires 24-hour notice to schedule pick-ups, and will continue for normal hours 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Currently, there are five buses used on demand-response routes, and Richter said they are fully staffed.
Richter told the Star-Herald in early January that his drivers ran 1,578 trips just in December, compared to 1,390 in November, when fixed routes ran part of the month, which he said showed how much people needed transportation.
“We’re pushing 100 to 120 trips a day with our demand-response, that’s where we’re maxed out,” Richter said.