Two candidates in the running for county surveyor spot

Two candidates are competing for the Scotts Bluff County Surveyor position in this year’s primary election. Both incumbent Dennis Sullivan and challenger Scott Bosse have experience with the position. On May 10, voters will choose between these two Republican candidates to decide who will advance to the general election in November.

The Star-Herald interviewed candidates in local contested races via candidate survey and will run those responses throughout the week. Responses are run in order of submission.

Dennis Sullivan

Provide a brief introduction. What skills or qualities do you offer that make you a good candidate for the county surveyor office?

I was trained to be a surveyor within the county surveyor’s office in Lincoln County, Nebraska. I worked there for 14 years. I became licensed in 2000. I have two other licensed surveyors in our office to discuss things with and to get different view points.

What prompted you to run for county surveyor?

I am the current Scotts Bluff County surveyor and have enjoyed finding corners and extending the accuracy of the GIS mapping.

What do you see as the primary role of the county surveyor office? How would you strengthen or improve upon that?

The county surveyor is responsible for the original government corners and to continue to get GPS locations on existing corners or establish missing corners.

What changes would you make in the county surveyor office to better serve Scotts Bluff County?

Find more corners or establish missing corners to improve the accuracy of the mapping.

Scott Bosse

Provide a brief introduction. What skills or qualities do you offer that make you a good candidate for the county surveyor office?

I have been surveying for about 28 years and have been in Scotts Bluff County for last 20. I am very familiar with the county offices and have worked with the different departments and have a very good working relationship with each. Having been a previous Scotts Bluff County surveyor, I understand the job and what it entails and possess the required knowledge and abilities to perform the duties and responsibilities.

What prompted you to run for county surveyor?

I have been dealing with the public and helping represent the mapping department on their more difficult property issues and feel I am qualified for this office.

What do you see as the primary role of the county surveyor office? How would you strengthen or improve upon that?

The primary role for the county surveyor is to protect the integrity of the original GLO monuments and perpetuated positions of such. This ensures the protected boundary rights of all owners, public and private. This position is a lot more than that though. The hardest part is educating the public on what this means and what their rights are. The county surveyor works heavily with the Scotts Bluff mapping department to help ensure that the maps that are created, mostly for tax assessment, are as accurate as possible with the most current available data. These maps are always evolving and becoming better with more accurate data coming in.

What changes would you make in the county surveyor office to better serve Scotts Bluff County?

I don’t feel any changes in procedure or regulations are necessary. The only thing that is required is to work with the public and help everyone understand what is being done and why. The county surveyor position is not to just help other surveyors with corner locations but to help the public understand what is being done and why.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.