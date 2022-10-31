Two candidates seek Gering Council, Ward I seat

The Gering City Council Ward I seat is up for grabs and two candidates have thrown their hats in the ring, hoping to fill the seat. Rebecca Shields, a former Gering City Council member, and Anthony Mason, a Gering resident who many may be familiar with as he serves as director of the Riverside Discovery Center, answered questions posed by the Star-Herald in a recent survey.

Responses run in order of submission.

— Rebecca Shields

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (A brief bio, any endorsements you would like noted, etc.)

A. I was born and raised in Mitchell on our family farm and have lived in Gering the past 19 years. My husband, David, and I have two daughters. I have always been very active in the community and our daughters' activities.

I was on Gering City Council for eight years previously and was off the past six years while our youngest daughter was in junior high and high school.

Some of my current volunteer activities are Scotts Bluff County Spelling Bee director, Oregon Trail Days Board of Directors, United Way special events committee and Chamber of Commerce Ambassador.

Q. If elected as a council member, what would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

A. My husband and I owned a business in Gering for 12 years. I was also on the Gering Planning Commission for numerous years. I have 8 years prior experience of being on the city council.

Q. What do you feel are the top issues facing the City of Gering? How do you feel those issues should be addressed?

A. I believe the top issues facing Gering are the infrastructure, landfill and economic development. We need to stay on top of an annual and five-year plan for keeping all infrastructure up to date.

We need to secure a location for the landfill and continue working with our neighboring cities to get this done.

With economic development, we need to help the current businesses that we have here in Gering, plus work on bringing more businesses into Gering. We need more jobs and more tax revenue brought into Gering.

Q. City councils occasionally have to make tough decisions during budget years. What do you feel are the priorities for Gering? Why?

A. Gering's priorities should be keeping the infrastructure and streets up to date. We also want to keep working on bringing new businesses to Gering, while taking care of our current businesses.

Q. Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, and particularly after the pandemic. What do you see as city government's role in addressing key economic development needs?

A. I feel the city needs to have several open forums with our citizens to find out what the citizens think we need to do in Gering. Then we can put the citizens' list together with what the city thinks we need to work on and start prioritizing the list.

Our main objective should be to help service our current businesses and then see what we can do to bring in new businesses.

— Anthony Mason

Q. Briefly, tell constituents about yourself. (A brief bio, any endorsements you would like noted, etc.)

A. I have been the executive director of Riverside Discovery Center for almost six years now. I have consistently improved attendance, financial stability, and overall quality at the zoo during my time here.

I have been married for three years but have been with my wife for an additional six years prior to being married. We have a 2 1/2-year-old daughter named Atlas.

Q. If elected as a council member, what would you bring to the table compared to other candidates?

A. I would bring a commitment to improving tourism and creating a business-friendly and financially stable municipality.

Q. What do you feel are the top issues facing the City of Gering? How do you feel those issues should be addressed?

A. A shortage of new house construction and population decline are some of the top issues. Working to identify zoning and finance issues that can pave the way for attracting developers can improve housing construction. New housing opportunities can help attract and retain families. Of course, improving local amenities and educational opportunities is also key to halting and reversing population decline.

Q. City councils occasionally have to make tough decisions during budget years. What do you feel are the priorities for Gering? Why?

A. First responders, utility services, road work and educational services are all priorities. These are top because everything else that we are able to do as a society stems from our ability to live safe and healthy lives.

Q. Revitalization of the community has been a key issue in recent years, and particularly after the pandemic. What do you see as city government's role in addressing key economic development needs?

A. I think the city government can work to showcase a business-friendly mentality, promote tourism, and work in cooperation with other agencies to highlight key long-term educational opportunities that can improve the economic success of our community.

Candidate responses to Gering and Scottsbluff school board members and Scottsbluff City Council candidates will also run this week. Stay tuned to starherald.com or grab the Star-Herald print edition.