Two Panhandle men hope to represent District 48 in state legislature

— Brian Harden

Q. Briefly introduce yourself. (Brief bio, any endorsements you would like to share, etc.)

A. I grew up on our family farm in Mitchell Valley. I graduated from Gering, then Chadron State, and then Denver Seminary. I've been in business most of my years — predominantly insurance and business consulting.

I'm conservative. That means I'm in favor of limited government and personal liberty. When the power of government increases, the power of the individual decreases. I'm for shrinking government and growing individuals.

I am thankful for endorsements from several organizations and individuals — some of those include the Nebraska State Republican Party, Speaker of the House Mike Hilgers and Sen. Steve Erdman.

Q. What experiences in your background do you feel makes you best qualified for a seat in the Unicameral?

A. I understand the farm and ranch world of western Nebraska. Our world is about water (or the lack of it). I "get" the pain of ridiculously priced inputs on agriculture.

I also understand the responsibilities of launching businesses, hiring and inspiring employees, consulting with diverse business startups from around the globe, and interfacing with state and federal government on issues ranging from unfunded liabilities to Obamacare. I understand the challenges of creating jobs, paying benefits — group health, retirement plans — and being involved in the ups and downs of the life of an organization and the lives of employees. I understand the dynamics of serving clients and the public while balancing the stewardship of working with investors' money.

While I've never run for public office before (I'm not a politican by background), I worked behind the scenes on both state and federal races and interfaced for many years with government in my own work. I also invested a significant amount of time this year asking, listening and learning about the legislative process from several of our current legislators. Many were very unselfish with their time and extremely helpful in preparing me for the possiblity of serving Kimball, Banner and Scotts Bluff counties in Lincoln.

Additionally, so many local people have shared insightful and hard-fought experiences and wisdom from their years of wrestling with the challenges we face here. I deeply appreciate the collective solutions and observations of our farmers, ranchers, teachers, pastors, business people, law enforcement, municipal leaders, retirees and students! You all make me so proud to be from here.

Q. If elected, what would be the first priority issue that you would bring before the Nebraska Legislature?*

A. A transformation of our tax system in Nebraska. As a society, we tax what we intend to shrink. Compared to states around us, we in Nebraska (county by county) shrink property ownership (homes, businesses, farms and ranches) due to high property taxes; we shrink personal incomes with higher personal tax rates than states around us; we also currently shrink business with corporate tax rates higher than states around us; we also tax inheritance and Social Security benefits (the benefits we paid into the system in the first place).

Most states don't do these last two things at all. We must stop shrinking the parts of life we need to grow. Most business, and therefore most jobs, grow out of small business (more than 6 out of 10 jobs in the US are with companies with 50 or fewer employees). To attract business creators, we must be competitive in our approach to taxation — at least with the states around us.

Many of our young people leave for better paying opportunities elsewhere. Let's help business creators build those opportunities here. Let's keep our talented young people engaged in great paying careers here. Our property taxes are also driving many of our senior citizens away across Nebraska. Some can't afford to stay in their paid-off homes because annual property taxes are as high or higher than their original annual mortgage payments.

We also do not have the luxury of a decade or more to get to a transformational tax approach. Why is that? Because we're losing too many of our seniors who are fleeing with a lifetime of wealth (retirement) while we simultaneously losing many of our graduates who would be the future of our workforce. We must transform our tax system in Nebraska now.

Q. Property taxes have long been an issue before the Nebraska Legislature, including this year. What approaches to addressing property tax issues do you favor? Why?

Sales tax. Currently, we tax a very narrow segment of Nebraska very deeply. Those who pursue the "American Dream " (at least the home/land ownership part of it) are forced to carry an inordinate amount of the societal load.

We need to widen the tax base well beyond that current narrow focus. For example, Wyoming has lower property tax rates than Nebraska. But they also have vast natural resources we lack. Colorado has lower rates than Nebraska. But they also have tourism we lack. South Dakota has lower property tax rates. They are more similar to Nebraska in both (the lack of) natural resources (energy) and tourism. They also have a wider sales tax foundation — as do other states — like Texas, Florida, Tennessee.

Q. Some feel that western Nebraska gets overlooked by the state. What is an issue in the Panhandle that you see yourself advocating for to other senators and the governor?

A. It's hard to pick just one. So... here are four:

1) Mental health demands in western Nebraska vastly outpace the supply of mental health support

2) Law enforcement is in need of a supply of future law enforcement officers here — we need a training academy 3) We need Constitutional Carry. But we also need genuine Castle Doctrine and Stand Your Ground laws. In rural Nebraska, because of the distances involved, law enforcement can be many minutes (or in snow storms) hours away.

It's lovely having law enforcement a few minutes away in Omaha. That may not be our reality in western Nebraska.

4) Barriers to fast and meaningful licensing reciprocity are more painful in rural areas where the lack of teachers or trades (OR....???) means that services are not just inconvenient but nonexistent.

Q. The Nebraska Legislature is a non-partisan entity. Do you think "working across the aisle" is important? Why or why not?

A. Yes, it's important. If we divide the state in half geographically (west/east), you'll see there are six senators in the western half of our state; you'll also see there are 43 senators in the eastern half of the state. Anyone who wants to pass a bill into law, must typically have a filibuster-proof vote of 33 or more members to get it done. Assuming we have the six most rural senators on board out west, we need 27 more to join us from the eastern half of the state to get to 33.

Legislators (especially from out here) must be able to navigate the tricky balance of fiercely advocating for our unique interests here, while fostering an ongoing and approachable appreciation of the challenges 400 miles from here. Building consensus is vital.

—Don Lease

Q. Briefly introduce yourself. (Brief bio, any endorsements you would like to share, etc.) *

A. I am a fourth generation Nebraskan who actively farms and ranches in Banner County. I graduated from Banner County High School and attended the University of Wyoming. I am married to Yvonne, who is a public school educator.

I served on the Banner County School Board for six years as well as the North Platte Natural Resources District’s Pumpkin Creek Water Advisory Committee which created the first ground water management plan in Nebraska. I recently worked for the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project as an outreach worker under the direction of Region 1 Behavioral Health Services to provide assistance to people who were adversely affected by the recent pandemic. My work with the NSRP brought me into close contact with county and city governments, schools, social services and mental health resources, health care, churches, and many businesses throughout the 11 Panhandle counties.

I have been endorsed by former District 48 Senator John N. Harms, former director of the Panhandle Research and Extension Center Jack Whittier, Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Farmers Union and SMART Transportation Division.

Q. What experiences in your background do you feel makes you best qualified for a seat in the Unicameral?

A. I am not a career politician. My volunteer service on the Banner County School Board, NRD Pumpkin Creek Advisory Committee, Region 1 Health Advisory Committee, Camp ROCK, Monument Bible Church Board, Potters Wheel Ministries, 4-H Fair and First Responders Mental Health Advisory Committee demonstrate a strong commitment to community over the last forty plus years.

The Nebraska Strong Recovery Project refined and reinforced my ability to effectively communicate at many levels with individuals and groups about a variety of issues. It also created a desire to work to find solutions to issues that affect all people regardless of social class.

Yvonne and I have successfully navigated raising four children to adulthood, farming and ranching. These life experiences have given me knowledge of our local community, understanding of how the pieces of our society fit together and hopefully some wisdom about how to apply it to the betterment of Nebraska.

Q. If elected, what would be the first priority issue that you would bring before the Nebraska Legislature?

A. Educational support, which involves issues such as tax equity, teacher recruitment strategies, adding mental health and substance abuse support for families and youth. We should be working to develop an education and mental health system which works collaboratively to identify youth and families with high needs. We can then provide appropriate, directed services to help address these needs. We should evaluate and correct communications deficiencies within and between agencies to help better serve the needs of each community. Information sharing among agencies is key to more cost efficient and effective services. We could work to create well trained, peer mental health outreach workers to help support families and youth in education.

Q. Property taxes have long been an issue before the Nebraska Legislature this year. What approaches to addressing property tax issues do you favor? Why?*

A. Nebraska relies too heavily on property tax to fund public education. Property taxes are assessed regardless of ability to pay (owning property does not always create income). Limiting the total property tax levy and using sales or “consumption” taxes as a replacement funding source to fund schools is one possible solution. We should work to resolve the current property tax issue over several years with a common sense, realistic approach. An approach which doesn’t leave mandated state services unfunded at the local level. The principal is to fund or remove the mandate. We should always work to make sure each agency delivers the best service for the least cost.

Q. Some feel that western Nebraska gets overlooked by the state. What is an issue in the Panhandle that you see yourself advocating for to other senators and the governor?

A. It is probably more accurate to think of the problem in Nebraska as a rural/urban divide. The distortion in essential services does increase with distance from the population centers.

We do not have adequate facilities to treat or house juveniles in western Nebraska who need treatment for mental health, substance abuse or juvenile justice issues. If our goal is community treatment we need these service to be regionally available. We also need increased access to in-patient substance abuse and mental health treatment for adults in our regional community. I will always work to see that the 48th District is well represented at all levels.

Q. The Nebraska Legislature is a non-partisan entity. Do you think "working across the aisle" is important? Why or why not?

A. It is absolutely important that we as legislators work together to create solutions for all Nebraskans. We need to be careful as legislators not to view issues as mine or theirs. We should view problems that arise as ours to solve for the greater good of Nebraska.

We must also remember that we have a document called the Constitution and the rights conveyed therein are not negotiable.