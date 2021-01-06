Two Panhandle senators elected to 107th Legislature leadership

Gering Senator John Stinner was re-elected as the chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Nebraska’s top legislative body elected officers, committee chairs, and a new speaker Wednesday as the 90-session got underway.
Stinner was reelected by unanimous consent of the body.
“Four years ago, I stood in front of this body and asked to become chairman. At that time, we were almost a billion dollars short in revenue,” Stinner said during his nomination speech on the floor. “The Appropriations Committee was able to deliver a balanced budget after a lot of work — and some tears — we actually worked out two budgets in that year, which was, I guess, a record.”
He said that COVID-19 now presented the body and the budget with a lot of uncertainty and a lot of challenges.
“For the Appropriations Committee, it’s important that we try to get this budget to the floor as quickly as possible. And so I’ve been working with the fiscal office to try to come up with an accelerated budget process,” he said.
He promised the committee would still complete its due diligence but the challenges of the day required an accelerated process.
The Appropriations Committee is the only nine-person committee in the legislature and the only standing committee that meets every day during the public hearing phase of the legislative process. Its primary function is to advance the state’s biennial budget and, in odd-numbered years like 2021, the Committee first receives the proposed budget recommendations from the governor. They then modify the budgets before forwarding the proposal for floor debate.
Stinner has been on the committee since 2015 and has been the chair since 2017. His predecessor, John Harms of Gering, served as the committee’s vice-chair.
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon was also reelected as the Chair of Government, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee. The eight-member committee oversees legislative proposals that concern political subdivisions, election law, departments of state government, the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Act, lobbying, correctional institutions, law enforcement, public meetings and records laws, standards for public buildings, military and veterans affairs, civil defense, apportionment and redistricting.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard did not nominate himself for any chairships on Wednesday.
Before the election of standing committee chairs, Mike Hilgers of Lincoln was elected as speaker of the body. He was elected unanimously and without challenge. He pledged to be fair and not show favoritism in legislation. He also signaled that he would eliminate the 3-hour limit on floor debate that former Speaker Jim Scheer imposed to allow for more bills to be heard.
“From a new two-year budget and redistricting to tax relief and controlling spending, we have important work in front of us. I look forward to collaborating with Speaker Hilgers and all the members of the Unicameral on the people’s priorities in the coming weeks and months,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said in a news release.