Two Panhandle senators elected to 107th Legislature leadership

Gering Senator John Stinner was re-elected as the chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Nebraska’s top legislative body elected officers, committee chairs, and a new speaker Wednesday as the 90-session got underway.

Stinner was reelected by unanimous consent of the body.

“Four years ago, I stood in front of this body and asked to become chairman. At that time, we were almost a billion dollars short in revenue,” Stinner said during his nomination speech on the floor. “The Appropriations Committee was able to deliver a balanced budget after a lot of work — and some tears — we actually worked out two budgets in that year, which was, I guess, a record.”

He said that COVID-19 now presented the body and the budget with a lot of uncertainty and a lot of challenges.

“For the Appropriations Committee, it’s important that we try to get this budget to the floor as quickly as possible. And so I’ve been working with the fiscal office to try to come up with an accelerated budget process,” he said.

He promised the committee would still complete its due diligence but the challenges of the day required an accelerated process.