Understanding TIF funding: Funding spurs development

Elite Health Center at the intersection of 42nd Street and Highway 71 is one such TIF-funded project, Rief said. Beforehand, it was just an empty lot.

Potential TIF projects need to go through hearings from various city committees before they can be presented to a city council.

“Everybody else is advisory at that point, but the city council gets the final say,” Rief said.

He said redevelopers often apply for TIF financing shortly after the property being developed has changed hands from one owner to another. While the properties are usually businesses, they can be residential, although the funding would need to be proposed by developers. The average homeowner in a “blighted” area cannot apply for TIF funding for their personal home improvements.

It must also be determined by the local city council that the project otherwise wouldn’t be economically feasible without TIF funding.

Coolidge said the funding itself is determinable more by the goals of the developers than the size of the city their projects are based in. She dealt with such funding a few times during her tenure as the mayor of Bayard.