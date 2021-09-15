Understanding TIF funding: Funding spurs development

On Monday, Sept. 20, the Scottsbluff City Council will hear a proposal by redevelopers at Kersch LLC for a new restaurant, office space and apartments at 1721 Broadway. The proposal asks for the redevelopment to be aided via tax increment financing, or TIF funding.
For businesses in certain areas across several cities, it’s a method of funding that can revitalize both them and their communities.
TIF funding allows developers like Kersch “to use future increased valuation dollars to ‘finance’ a portion of a development project over a maximum time period,” Michelle Coolidge, community development director for Twin City Development, told the Star-Herald. “Its intended purpose is to mitigate some of the costs of a project that are going into a community’s undeveloped or ‘blighted’ areas.”
Dustin Rief, the city manager of Scottsbluff, described TIF as a form of tax break for investing money into a property, where a portion of the amount of increased taxes that would be paid after a redevelopment project is complete can instead be set aside by the local government to finance the project itself. The exact criteria for which businesses are eligible and how the funds can be applied varies from state to state, he said.
Each city in Nebraska, though, can only have one-third of its city limits ascribed as “blighted and substandard zones” based on the amount of buildings, how old they are, the number of vacancies there are in the area and other criteria.
Elite Health Center at the intersection of 42nd Street and Highway 71 is one such TIF-funded project, Rief said. Beforehand, it was just an empty lot.
Potential TIF projects need to go through hearings from various city committees before they can be presented to a city council.
“Everybody else is advisory at that point, but the city council gets the final say,” Rief said.
He said redevelopers often apply for TIF financing shortly after the property being developed has changed hands from one owner to another. While the properties are usually businesses, they can be residential, although the funding would need to be proposed by developers. The average homeowner in a “blighted” area cannot apply for TIF funding for their personal home improvements.
It must also be determined by the local city council that the project otherwise wouldn’t be economically feasible without TIF funding.
Coolidge said the funding itself is determinable more by the goals of the developers than the size of the city their projects are based in. She dealt with such funding a few times during her tenure as the mayor of Bayard.
“In the community of Bayard, the larger TIF projects were completed before I was involved on council, but there were a couple smaller projects that were storage facilities that made a dramatic difference in the general condition of the neighborhood where they were erected and provided a needed service for the town,” she said.
The Dollar General store in Bayard was another TIF project that helped the community out, she said. Its sales tax generation, in part, goes right back to the city to help with further development.
Potential changes to the Nebraska tax system could leave an impact on how smaller communities are able to provide these funds.
“It will be interesting to see how TIF is impacted with any proposed changes to the property tax structure,” Coolidge said. “The reality is that in the smaller regional communities in Greater Nebraska, the development would not happen at all if TIF were not an available tool. ... I don’t know that there are tons of projects that take place at the same time, and if they do, that’s really a sign of a community experiencing positive growth because they have folks that are willing to invest in that community.”
Rief said it can take decades for certain “blighted” areas to lose that status, regardless of how many developers want to make their communities a better place.
“Not everyone gets that opportunity,” Coolidge said. “And rather than ‘losing’ the additional property tax dollars that fund the other local units of government, it provides an opportunity for dollars in the future that otherwise might not ever be realized.”