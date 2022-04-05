United Way of Western Nebraska names Gochoel director of development

The United Way of Western Nebraska (UWWN) has hired its first director of development to foster the growth of the organization. Stephanie Gochoel began her position on March 28 and aims to find new ways of helping UWWN grow in the community.

“I’ve spent the majority of my time working with families and at-risk children, so helping my community is something I’m passionate about,” Gochoel told the Star-Herald.

Her job will involve working with existing donors and looking for other grants and fundraising opportunities. It will also include exploring options to provide additional support for families and young children.

“Her passion for child welfare, her familiarity with the programs we deal with, it really set her apart from some of the other applicants,” UWWN Executive Director Karen Benzel said.

Gochoel will work out of the organization’s Scottsbluff offices and will collaborate closely with Benzel.

Gochoel’s hiring came shortly before longtime UWWN Executive Director Steph Black and Administrative Assistant Deb Gies retired after a combined 15 years of service.

“My first week was kind of unique with Steph (Black’s) and Deb (Gies’) retirement party. I then worked at a food bank up in Crawford ... I had a very good introduction to what we do,” Gochoel said.

She had previously worked with Scottsbluff Public Schools in its Sixpence program since 2019. She said she was thankful for the chance to join United Way.

“I’m really excited,” Gochoel said of the new position. “United Way has a great reputation.”

