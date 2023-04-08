The Star-Herald is compiling a list of regular meetings to share with readers.

Some listings will be highlighted, with key agenda items. All area meetings may not be on the list and this listing does not meet requirements for public notices.

Want to see your meeting on this list? Send meeting agendas and other materials to news@starherald.com.

Highlighted meetings:

• Gering City Council, April 10, 6 p.m, Gering City Hall, Council Chambers, 1025 P. St.

Key agenda items: Identifying areas designated as blighted within city limits; accept and consider resolutions for a Rural Economic Development Grant Revolving Loan Fund Plan and grant and loan agreements pertaining to Platte River Basin Environments. The Gering Fire Department and City Clerk will present annual reports.

• City of Scottsbluff Planning Commission, April 10, Key agenda item: Consider an application by Rockstep Capital, developers of Monument Mall and Kmart property, for a zoning ordinance text change regarding minimum lot size in Planned Business Center District (PBC). The change is reported in the proposal to open up land currently underutilized as parking lot to redevelopment.

• Scottsbluff Public School Board, April 11, 6 p.m., Scottsbluff High School, 313 E. 27th St. Key agenda item: The board will consider the resignation of Ralph Paez, board member. Paez was just elected to the school board in November 2022, and indicates in a resignation letter that he has taken a new position with Union Pacific Railroad and will be unable to serve due to his schedule. The board will consider its selection process to fill the vacancy during the meeting.

A complete agenda is available on the Scottsbluff Public Schools website, www.sbps.net. The meeting is available via Zoom: zoom.us/j/95038991988 or by phone, 719-359-4580, ID#, 950-3899-1988.

• Western Community College Area Board of Governors (WNCC) special meeting, April 13, 10 a.m., Coral E. Richards Boardroom, WNCC-Scottsbluff campus, 1601 E. 27th St., Scottsbluff. Zoom: wncc.zoom.us/j/99321774010.

WNCC Presidential Finalist Open Forum, forum with the third candidate for the WNCC president, 4:30-5:30 p.m., John N. Harms Center. Livestream: livestream.com/wncc/forum-april13

Other meetings:

Minatare Public School Board, April 10, 6 p.m., Minatare High School Library. Agenda available via phone, 308-782-1232 or email, rocky.robbins@minatareschools.org.

Scotts Bluff County Ag Society, April 10, 7 p.m., Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, Mitchell.

Mitchell School Board, April 10, 7:30 p.m., Mitchell High School Media Center.

Scottsbluff Civil Service Commission, April 11, 8 a.m., Scottsbluff City Hall, Council Chambers.

Kimball Board of Public Works, April 11, 5 p.m., Kimball City Council Chambers.

Gering Library Foundation, April 11, 4:30 p.m., 615 S. Beltine Highway, Scottsbluff.

Village of Morrill, April 11, 7 p.m., Morrill America Legion, 117 Center Ave., Morrill.

Scottsbluff Area Visitors Bureau meeting, April 12, 1:15 p.m., Legacy of the Plains Museum, 2930 Old Oregon Trail, Gering.

North Platte NRD, April 13, 1:30 p.m., 100547 Airport Road, Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff Park Cemetery and Tree Board, Business Improvement District, April 13, 6 p.m., Scottsbluff City Hall, Council Chambers, 2525 Circle Dr.

City of Terrytown Council Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Scottsbluff Housing Authority Community Room, 89A Woodley Park Rd., Terrytown.